Normally these matches are played in single matches between the winner of the League and the winner of the Cup. However, The leaguein particular, has sought that the Spain Supercup It is much more attractive and has better economic remuneration. In this way, they have taken the tournament abroad since it underwent a change in its format back in 2019. Therefore, once again it will be outside their territory.

Here we leave you everything you need to know about the Spanish Super Cup 2023/24.

Now, for the current edition there is the Barcelona (champion of The league), real Madrid (monarch of the Copa del Rey), Osasuna (Copa del Rey runner-up) and Atletico Madrid (third in LaLiga and qualified because the meringues were second).

Movistar Plus+ launches a new channel for the Spanish Super Cup: where to watch and schedules Movistar Plus+ will have a new channel to watch the Spanish Super Cup 2024. Schedules and matches of the XL edition of the Spanish tournament.https://t.co/mOK9ACEpgB pic.twitter.com/b64wWXWXr8 — La Sociedad Móvil (@LaSociedadMovil) December 27, 2023

The Federation revealed the two semifinal matches in the month of October: the real Madrid in front of Atletico Madridwhile the Barcelona will collide with Osasuna.

Saudi Arabia has hosted the Spain Supercup since the format change in 2019, except in the 2020/21 season due to restrictions due to the COVID-19. Likewise, the headquarters will be KSU Stadium of Riyadh, which will host the three duels.