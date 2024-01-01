While England and Germany hold their respective Super Cups as part of the pre-season programme, others, such as Italy and Spain, take advantage of the event and organize it in the middle of the season.
Normally these matches are played in single matches between the winner of the League and the winner of the Cup. However, The leaguein particular, has sought that the Spain Supercup It is much more attractive and has better economic remuneration. In this way, they have taken the tournament abroad since it underwent a change in its format back in 2019. Therefore, once again it will be outside their territory.
Here we leave you everything you need to know about the Spanish Super Cup 2023/24.
Since the 2019/20 campaign, the Spanish Super Cup It has been contested between four clubs and since 1982 it was a matter of only two teams. The last version of the competition was held over two matches.
Now, for the current edition there is the Barcelona (champion of The league), real Madrid (monarch of the Copa del Rey), Osasuna (Copa del Rey runner-up) and Atletico Madrid (third in LaLiga and qualified because the meringues were second).
The four aforementioned teams will compete for the glory of the trophy, so there will be two single-match semifinals, which will be played on January 10 and 11, and the winners will compete in the grand final, which is agreed for the Next January 14th.
The Federation revealed the two semifinal matches in the month of October: the real Madrid in front of Atletico Madridwhile the Barcelona will collide with Osasuna.
Saudi Arabia has hosted the Spain Supercup since the format change in 2019, except in the 2020/21 season due to restrictions due to the COVID-19. Likewise, the headquarters will be KSU Stadium of Riyadh, which will host the three duels.
Semifinals
|
DATE
|
HOUR
|
GAME
|
STADIUM
|
01/10/24
|
19:00
|
Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid
|
KSU Stadium, Riyadh
|
01/11/24
|
19:00
|
Barcelona vs Osasuna
|
KSU Stadium, Riyadh
FINAL
|
DATE
|
HOUR
|
GAME
|
STADIUM
|
01/14/24
|
19:00
|
Real/Atlético vs Barca/Osasuna
|
KSU Stadium, Riyadh
Here we share the winners of the Super Cup since the competition moved to a four-squad format
|
EDITION
|
CHAMPION
|
RUNNER-UP
|
2019/20
|
real Madrid
|
Atletico Madrid
|
2020/21
|
Athletic Bilbao
|
Barcelona
|
2021/22
|
real Madrid
|
Athletic Bilbao
|
2022/23
|
Barcelona
|
real Madrid
|
EQUIPMENT
|
NUMBER OF TITLES
|
YEARS EARNED
|
BARCELONA
|
14
|
1983, 1991, 1992, 1994, 1996, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2023
|
REAL MADRID
|
12
|
1988, 1989, 1990, 1993, 1997, 2001, 2003, 2008, 2012, 2017, 2020, 2022
|
ATHLETIC BILBAO
|
3
|
1984, 2015, 2021
|
DEPORTIVO LA CORUÑA
|
3
|
1995, 2000, 2002
|
ATLETICO MADRID
|
2
|
1985, 2014
|
VALENCIA
|
1
|
1999
|
SEVILLE
|
1
|
2007
|
REAL ZARAGOZA
|
1
|
2004
|
MAJORCA
|
1
|
1998
|
REAL SOCIETY
|
1
|
1982
