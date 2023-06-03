













Spanish streamers are blamed for the defeat of the left in the last elections in Spain | EarthGamer

The person who shared such a theory was @Azapls, who through Twitter published a message with photos of some well-known and popular content generators, such as ElXokas.

In his post @Azapls he started with ‘I don’t understand how the right is permeating young people’and to the above, added ‘the media that young people watch’.

That is where the images said before the streamers appear. @Azapls doesn’t have that many followers but his post ended up going viral.

To the extent that it has more than 5,300 RTs, 2,200 appointments and 20,000 likes. Incredible as it may seem, it has more than 20 million views.

This is only a reflection of how ‘heated’ Spain is from the recent elections, where the right managed to stand out for its votes. The comments for and against what @Azapls said did not take long to appear.

Especially those who are followers or detractors of streamers Joaquín ‘ElXokas’ Domínguez, as well as David Cánovas Martínez, alias TheGrefg; Jordi Carrillo from Albornoz, known as Jordi Wild; and Roma Gallardo.

But it was ElXokas who decided to respond to @Azapls’ comment, since he didn’t feel like he was being put in the ‘same bag’ as the other streamers.

With his ‘classic’ style what he said was ‘I really… you are the same bitch ** shit ** extremist’.

ElXokas added ‘[…]and you are a kind of left and right fascism that is disgusting, super little permissive and super sectarian what do you want to convert politics, society and everything that surrounds’.

In a nutshell, this streamer made it clear that he is least interested in politics, and especially political parties.

The Xokas, speaking for himself, made it clear that he is not part of any party and has never thought of joining any of them.

So far he is the only one of the aforementioned streamers who has spoken about it. Obviously, the video that we share with you requires discretion for all your high-sounding comments.

