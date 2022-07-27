ElmilloR, one of the most controversial streamers in Spain (well, Andorra), is involved in a new controversy after win $250,000 on Twitch stream, but at the cost of losing over $1 millionyes

ElmilloR is a streamer who has stood out for his controversies. Despite being a regular player of League of Legendshas also been changing its content, making from streams lasting more than a month, to fight with Reven in the first Soiree of the Year of Ibai.

Recently, its content has focused on gambling. This type of content is limited by Twitch, but it is only done through adsso your audience, whether or not they are of legal age, can see you bet just by ignoring the warning that appears when you want to play your content live.

Twitch allows streamers to stream gambling games | Source: Twitch

Within this new type of content that he has created, ElmilloR got into a new controversy for the way he treats gambling, after a clip of him went viral celebrating winning $250,000 in a slot game where he pocketed over $1 million, leaving him with a balance of -$750,000.

ElmilloR justified himself by ensuring that his losses are his own and not those of the audience, in addition to the fact that there is an age restriction disclaimer. He also confirmed that he has lost more than 1 million dollars in the six months he has spent gambling; likewise, he does this because he likes it.

I’ve lost close to 1M in the 6 months I’ve been gambling (and I remember it on every stream), the streams are +18 and there’s a giant disclaimer that people don’t gamble.

I like to gamble and it is allowed to do so on twitch.

On the other hand, just like when it was the turn of Willyrex with the NFTs, the criticism is based on what he can teach his audience, showing earnings records that are only possible by spending millions as he does. Otherwise, the game turns into just a losing fest.

It was also strongly questioned promote gambling as a form of entertainment, generating false expectations of what gambling can entail as a habit and not as a game in which the risk of losing is assumed, beyond the possibilities of winning as a routine or a possibility of investment.

