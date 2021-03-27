Another unfinished project. Four months from the Olympic Games, the president of the Higher Sports Council is “invited” to join as number five on the list of Angel Gabilondo in Madrid. The one of Irene Lozano It is nothing more than another unfinished project, which will not cover the 53 million granted by the government to sports federations. Five secretaries of state In five years they speak clearly of the lightness of sport, that it has always been a dressing for the ministries of Education first or from Culture after. There is no better place to do the politics of the showcase, that is, to take photos with the champions on duty or with the irreconcilable presidents to sign agreements, which are nothing more than a subsidy of the League, and that they have not fixed but rather increased the war between Thebes and Rubiales. His great legacy, it is fair to recognize it, is to have supported and regulated the return of sport in the difficult year of the pandemic. With the lack of political leadership that exists, as if to ask that they hit the substitute.

The candidate’s profile. It would be convenient this time to be someone from the sport, with more desire to work indoors than outdoors, able to distribute European aid fairly and, above all, who has the ability to update the more than necessary Sports and Anti-Doping Laws. Sport needs a leader with a greater purpose than taking the next photo.

The huge contradictions. Among the many paradoxes that are deriving from the pandemic, the most flagrant in the world of sport is that of the influx of public to stadiums. The Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, said two days ago that the public will come back when the Ministry of Health. It sounds funny seeing what is happening in theaters, concerts and cinemas, which belong to the same portfolio. Within the sport, only football and professional basketball are prohibited, while, with reduced capacity, there is an audience in Second B, handball, paddle tennis or futsal. Come on, do not take us for fools because this has nothing to do with a health issue, but with another poorly resolved dichotomy between the competencies of the Government and the Autonomous Communities. This is not about people’s health, nor does it have to do with science, but rather with politics or the absence of it. If the most prudent thing is that there is no public, that there is not in any show or in all …