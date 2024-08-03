The US presidential elections are getting closer and closer and the two political forces continue to play their respective games to add the largest number of votes during their campaigns, but in the meantime in The authorities implemented an initiative that thinks of Latinos who live in the country and may be looking for work.

The U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) announced that, in the framework of the National Election Worker Recruitment Day, which will be this August 1, Spanish-speaking workers are encouraged to sign up to be election workers during the elections.

This is part of a clear objective: since it is estimated that some 36,200,000 Latinos can vote in the elections according to data from the Pew Research Center, They seek to give this sector a new tool that facilitates the democratic actfinding election workers who can speak Spanish.

“The skills required to carry out these activities with confidence and transparency require election administrators to use all the tools at their disposal. “to recruit these essential workers,” the EAC states, where it also clarifies that these employees will have to participate in electoral districts on election day, voting centers, early voting, early and absentee voting boards, recount boards, and post-election audits.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will compete for the presidency of the United States

How much would election workers get paid in the United States?

Beyond the intention of promoting the appearance of new Spanish-speaking electoral workers for the November elections, it is important to highlight how the payment methodology will be: according to the site Power the Polls, That will depend on the district to which the worker belongs..

For example, There are certain regions where workers carry out their work at will.but also There are others in which they make a payment in the form of a check.so a general amount cannot be established on how much an election worker would earn in the United States.

In addition, The dates for the training will also vary according to the district. necessary for this work, aimed at those interested in carrying out the task.