In the video, which he recorded in London where he was on vacation with his wife for a few days, he thanks all fans and friends for all the concerned messages he received on Monday after the first publications about his alleged death. Perales says he is deeply moved by all the love and warmth he received after the fake news came out.
It is not yet clear what went wrong with the announcement of the news. An interpreter of the Spanish song of life, Perales has recorded more than 500 songs and 27 albums in his lifetime, selling more than 55 million copies.
Watch and listen here to ‘Por qué te vas’, one of the greatest successes of José Luis Perales:
