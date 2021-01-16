The mountaineer Sergi Mingote, trying to reach field 3 of the K2 in an image of his Twitter published this Friday.

The Spaniard Sergi Mingote, 49, who was part of a team of mountaineers that was going to crown the top of K2 in winter, has died after suffering a fall while descending to base camp. The fall of Mingote has occurred on the same day and in the same place as a historical milestone in eight-thousandths: 10 Nepalese have climbed the last of the eight-thousand (8,611m) that was yet to be conquered in winter. That was also the challenge of the Catalan Sergi Mingote, embarked on a mission of high difficulty that finally ended his life, although precisely on the descent, far from the dream of the top that he could not reach.

The Minister of Health and candidate of the PSC to the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, has lamented on his Twitter account the death of the Catalan mountaineer, whom he knew: “Shocked by the news of the accident that has ended the life of a magnificent athlete, former socialist mayor of Parets and personal friend. A hug and all my love to Sergi Mingote’s family and friends ”. The mountaineer was mayor of Parets del Vallès, in Barcelona, ​​by the PSC between 2011 and 2015.

K2 was so far the last giant to conquer in winter. Denis Urubko and Marcin Kaczkan reached 7,750 meters in 2002. Mingote lost his life in search of the feat.