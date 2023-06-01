Spanish scientists in Mexico met to promote scientific research and culture between Spain and Latin America. At the First Meeting of Associations of Spanish Scientists in America, the president of the Network of Spanish Scientists in Mexico (RECEMX), María Azahara Mesa-Jurado, indicated that “we seek cooperation not only with Spanish scientists, but also with specialists Mexicans who have been trained in Spain and who want to maintain a communication link with their peers in other countries in the region and in Spain”.

The Spanish ambassador in Mexico, Juan Duarte Cuadrado, reiterated the ties of friendship with Mexico and highlighted the importance of science in our country and the interest of the Iberian nation in maintaining ties of encounter in the scientific and cultural field, this in the meeting convened at the Cultural Center of Spain in Mexico.

Francisco Vilaplana, president of the Global Network of Associations of Spanish Scientists, indicated that one of the priorities of this organization is to promote relations with their peers in the Americas, and pointed out that to date there are more than 3,000 Spanish scientists outside their country.

Mesa-Jurado, a researcher at the Colegio de la Frontera Sur and president of RECEMEX, emphasized that in this first meeting, not only the presidents of the associations of Spanish scientists in America, which have been established in Canada, the United States, Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, as well as those responsible for culture in Spain in various Latin American countries.

“What we seek to create is close cooperation with our peers throughout Latin America, and to recognize the cultural, ethnic, and gender diversity that exists in scientific research and development in the countries where we work. We may have been born in Spain, but in our case the science we do is from Mexico”, he assured.

The meeting, which takes place on June 1 and 2, will address, among other topics, the promotion of scientific diplomacy in America and the need to strengthen linguistic plurality in science, so that it is not only generated and disseminated in English or Spanish , but in the native languages ​​of the continent, among other topics.