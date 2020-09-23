The coronavirus continues to transmit and spread ten months after the first contagion located in China. Science continues to work to understand the pathogen and advance in the search for the vaccine and in parallel Chinese virologist Li-Meng Yan has published the report that has been promising for months in which it assures that SARS-CoV-2 is a synthetic, artificial virus, created in a laboratory.

To prove your claims, Yan cites reports from Spanish scientists from the National Center for Biotechnology, dependent on the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC). This department has been investigating coronaviruses for more than three decades and now they follow the document published in China and in which they are indirectly indicated to explain why what the virologist assures is not how he tells it.

Why is there no manipulation?

The world He has contacted scientists who work at this center and dismantle Li-Meng Yan’s arguments point by point. This indicates in his work that traces of the manipulation of the virus are observed, such as the appearance of a cleavage site for furin in the spike (protein S). In this case, the Spanish scientist Sonia Zúñiga, one of the authors cited by Yan, affirms that “we already knew this presence. It is true that It is a characteristic of this virus that the other SARS did not have, but it is not that there are no other coronaviruses that have those furin sites. Its presence does not prove, at all, that it is a manipulated virus ”.

“The natural reservoir of coronaviruses is the bat and there are many coronaviruses, those that are known and those that are not. As long as there are two viruses in the same host, they can naturally recombine and new viruses appear. It happens with all viruses but, in the case of coronaviruses, it is something highly demonstrated “Zúñiga continues, adding that the Chinese virologist’s report contains “information that does not prove anything, with supposed scientific arguments easily dismantled by science.”

The virus sequences remain identical

Another of the notes made by the Chinese scientist who fled to the United States refers to the mutations of the E protein. The Spanish scientists explain that of the more than 15,000 sequences detected in September in the vast majority, the E protein remains identical to that of the bat. Vicente Larraga, researcher at the CSIC who works in one of the vaccine projects in which science works in Spain, dismantles those arguments.

“A laboratory virus that has been manipulated has alterations in the genome. It is a small genome and these types of alterations would be very noticeable and yet they are not seen. If there were manipulation, parts of the genome that are not missing would be missing. A single cleavage site is a genome of thousands of base pairs seems too far-fetched to me. A single mutation in a complete genome, no matter how small it may be, is not enough to prove anything, ”explains Larraga.

Instead of accusing science, Spanish researchers ask for confidence in it to find the answers that are yet to be known about the coronavirus, which will be worth to overcome a virus that has put the whole world in check. “We know almost nothing about the ecology of the virus, but it will not be difficult to find answers. It will be more difficult to fight a virus that is transmitted very easily and we will be able to control it, ”Larraga says forcefully.

“In winter of next year there will be half a dozen vaccines”

The CSIC researcher also warns that although there are vaccines in a few months, science will have to continue working to combat the virus: “For the winter of next year there will be half a dozen vaccines, but we will still not know things about the virus. In a few years it will be eradicated as a danger, even if it does not disappear. The first time is that of vaccines. Then basic research will come ”, Larraga ditch.