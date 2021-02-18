These last few weeks we have been receiving constant news about missions to Mars, to the point that it might seem that it is easy to reach our planetary neighbor, as if it were within the reach of any country or organization. but it is certainly not like that. Only a handful of countries have the technology and the necessary resources to be able to join this new space race to Mars that we are enjoying at the beginning of the decade.

To the already usual United States, Russia (as heir to the technology of the former Soviet Union), Japan and Europe, in recent years India and, recently, the United Arab Emirates and China have joined.

Unlike the first space race in which the contest was established only between two contenders, the current one is much more open, and it includes the private industry: Space X by Elon Musk, Blue Origin by Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, Virgin of billionaire Richard Branson, large aeronautical companies such as Boeing, and a long etcetera, have found their niche in this competitive and avant-garde sector.

During the last decades, and despite the crises we have experienced, our research centers, universities and industry have been able to position themselves and maintain themselves at a very high scientific and technological level

This new scenario is undoubtedly the result of the high technological level that we have reached in our time, but also of the growing interest in space research, the last frontier. And, in our days, space exploration is understood as one of the most important engines of technological, economic, social and, of course, scientific development. For many of the countries now struggling in the demanding race to explore Mars, this endeavor is an investment, an important investment for the future.

Although our country does not contribute to the exploration of Mars with an entirely Spanish mission, it does play a prominent role in many of them. During the last decades, and despite the crises we have experienced, our research centers, universities and industry have been able to position themselves and maintain themselves at a very high scientific and technological level, developing and contributing scientific instruments of great value to NASA’s space missions. and the European Space Agency (ESA).

Specifically, Spain has been present in the last three NASA missions to Mars. With the obvious exception of the United States, not many countries can boast of a similar achievement: in the European environment, only France shares such merit. It is a technological and scientific milestone of which we can be very proud as a country.

This important Spanish technological contribution has been channeled through the National Institute of Aerospace Technology (INTA) – Astrobiology Center (CAB), with the REMS (Rover Environmental Monitoring Station, in the Curiosity mission, which has been exploring Mars since 2012) , TWINS (Temperature and Winds for InSight, in the InSight mission, which landed in 2018), and MEDA (Mars Environmental Monitoring Station, developed together with Airbus CRISA, AVS, UPC, IMSE and a large consortium, and which arrives today on Mars aboard Perseverance). In addition, our country has participated in the development of the high-gain antenna that both Curiosity and Perseverance use to communicate with the Earth (developed by Airbus CASA Espacio), and in the fine-tuning of the calibration pattern used by the Franco-American instrument SuperCam will be used to adjust the images and spectra that it records (this contribution has been developed by the University of Valladolid, INTA and the AVS company).

On the other hand, in a couple of years Spain will once again be present on Mars through our participation in the ExoMars mission of the European Space Agency: in 2023, ESA plans to land a lander called Kazachock and a vehicle on Mars. christened Rosalind Franklin. On this occasion, we will be responsible for the RLS (Raman Laser Spectrometer) instrument led by INTA and the University of Valladolid, located on board Rosalind, and the RDM (Radiation and Dust Module) and AMR (Anisotropic magneto-resistance) sensors, both developed by INTA, and which will be assembled in Kazachock.

But, perhaps, the best exponent in terms of Spanish scientific and technological maturity today in space exploration is our contribution to the mission that will land softly on the Martian surface in a few hours. Since July 2014, the date on which NASA made public the selection of the 7 instruments that constitute the scientific load of Perseverance, more than 500 Spanish scientists and engineers (from various participating institutions and companies) have worked tirelessly to be prepared at this time. We must not forget that six years is an extremely short time to design, build and intensively test highly complex systems and that they will work on Mars in truly extreme conditions.

As we said, one of those seven instruments of Perseverance is MEDA, the advanced meteorological station that will study the Martian atmosphere and the dust that covers the surface. Knowing the atmospheric dynamics, and how fine dust particles are and behave, is of special interest to NASA and the planetary scientific community, not only to understand the current Mars or its evolution in the past, but also because of the important implications it has. in the perspective of future manned missions. These fine aerosols play a more important role in the Martian atmosphere than do water vapor or clouds on our Earth, and can even cover Mars entirely with a macro planetary dust storm.

There have been many moments of high tension that all the members of the participating teams have experienced, but also many pleasant moments that remain in the memory, and that will surely go through the minds of all of us during the “seven minutes of terror ”That will be experienced intensely in a few hours. These seven minutes will be the preamble to a new chapter that these days begins in the history of Martian exploration, and in which Spain will once again be present at the world forefront of science and technology.

José Antonio Rodríguez Manfredi and Alberto González Fairén they work in the Astrobiology Center in Madrid, a research and technological development center with mixed management by INTA and the CSIC.

