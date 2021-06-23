Sailors trained on the flight deck of the Spanish frigate ‘Méndez Núñez’, for the relief ceremony of the head of the naval group of escorts. / NAVY

“Our great enemy in the last year has been Covid and we have been able to maintain the training, naval presence and capacity of NATO.” The person who spoke those words yesterday in Cartagena was the Spanish Rear Admiral Manuel Aguirre Aldereguía, who during the last year led the Permanent Naval Group of NATO Bodyguards 2 (SMNG 2, for its acronym in English) under especially difficult conditions. The Spanish sailor commanded through the Mediterranean and the Black Sea until yesterday, when he was relieved by the Italian Stefano Russo, a fleet made up of up to 17 ships, which constitute a rapid response force in case of crisis.

In the same position, until June 2022 the captain Javier Núñez de Prado Aparicio will be seen, who also yesterday took possession in the Cartagena port of the Permanent Naval Grouping of Measures Against Mines 2 (SNMCMG 2) to replace the Frenchman Gregory Guiran. On board the ocean patrol boat ‘Rayo’, which will act as the command ship, he promised to “serve Spain and NATO effectively.”

Núñez de Prado, Piaton and Aguirre, in the port, with the French ship 'Somme' in the background.



ANTONIO GIL / AGM



In the next twelve months, it will combine participation in different international exercises for the detection and neutralization of explosives at sea with patrols and calls at different ports in the eastern Mediterranean and also in the Black Sea. In both areas, the defiant presence of Russian ships has been constant in the last decade due to their conflict with Ukraine and their interests in the Syrian war.

With hardly stepping on land



The ships of the two NATO forces that regularly monitor the Mediterranean have not had more complications to navigate than in previous activations. The situation has been very different when landing for the rest of the staff: the crews have had to remain on board during the stopovers to avoid contracting the coronavirus. “If a single sailor got infected, we lost the mission,” Aguirre recalled. In both fleets they continue to remain vigilant, although the vaccination of all personnel and the relaxation of measures in the countries they visit allow the organization of leisure activities in bubble groups.

Núñez de Prado receives the NATO flag from Guiran.



NAVY



Aguirre handed over command to Russo aboard the frigate ‘Méndez Núñez’, with the Italian connected by video call from the ‘Virginio Fasan’. Núñez de Prado took over from Guiran on the deck of the ‘Rayo’. Both events were chaired by French Admiral Didier Piaton, deputy commander of the NATO Maritime Command Headquarters in Northwood, United Kingdom.