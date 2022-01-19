Letizia makes no secret of the fact that she recycles fashion. She had been frugal before, shopping at Zara, Mango and other chains. Since the Corona crisis hit Spain hard, the Spanish Queen has been spotted even more often in clothes she wore in a previous appearance. This week it was also a small nod to her mother-in-law, who appears less and less in public.

At the annual reception of the diplomatic corps at the Royal Palace in Madrid, she attracted attention with a dress worn by Queen Sofía in 1977. At that time, the German Federal President Walter Scheel received the young Spanish royal couple at Gymnich Castle. It’s a model by Valentino, a designer Letizia rarely uses. It consists of a white chiffon blouse with long sleeves embroidered with pink and green flowers and a wide green satin skirt.

Not for the first time, Letizia uses her mother-in-law’s wardrobe when she prefers a vintage look. Most recently, during the visit of the Chilean President to Madrid last September, it was a dress that Sofía wore in Rome more than 40 years ago.