Last year, Spanish roads recorded 1,154 deaths in traffic accidents, 14 more than the previous year (1%), according to the balance of road accidents for 2024, presented this Friday at the DGT headquarters by the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska. The number of injured also increased by 3%, since 4,634 people suffered injuries that required hospital admission, 148 more than in 2023.

Despite these data on deaths and injuries, which Marlaska has considered “unacceptable”, the Minister of the Interior has stressed that last year there were 3.15% more road trips than in 2013 (14.1 million more). In any case, he has announced that more radars will be installed on interurban roadsespecially on highways and highways.

(More information coming soon)