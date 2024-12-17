Researchers from the University of Castilla-La Mancha, UCLM, have patented a device that improves pain treatment through nerve stimulation, a significant advance in this field.

As reported by the academic institution in a press release, they have presented the results of a pioneering study on the selective effect on the nerve fibers that transmit pain of a device that they have developed and patented. The device, which generates electrical currents applied non-invasivelyhas obtained the approval of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS).

Specifically, the study It has been carried out by the Toledo Physiotherapy Research Group (Gifto) led by Professor Juan Avendaño. Juan José Fernández, Diego Serrano, Julio Gómez and David Martín-Caro have also participated in the event.

The researchers have explained that the development of this device is the result of years of research and development within the UCLM. They have highlighted that this trial It is the first internationally in evaluating the effects of high stimulation frequencies in humans, overcoming the limitations of current commercial devices, which stimulate at lower frequencies.

In this way, the device used represents a “key” technological innovation. It is capable of safely generate frequencies above 20 kHza milestone in the development of tools for the research and treatment of pain in humans.

A “great clinical impact”

To carry it out, the study has obtained funding from the Ministry of Science and Innovation and has concluded that stimulation at 40 kHz selectively increases the modulation of experimental pain, no side or adverse effects significant. There is a specific action on the nociceptive nerve fibers that conduct pain, without affecting other types of sensory fibers.

Its authors have stressed that this advance offers new perspectives for the management of pathologies related to pain, especially in patients who do not respond adequately to traditional treatments.

As future lines, a clinical trial has already begun for the treatment of neuropathic pain that is currently being developed at the National Hospital for Paraplegics of Toledo, with “promising” preliminary results. In fact, researchers have highlighted the “great clinical impact” that the use of this device can also have on other chronic pain pathologies such as radicular pain, muscle pain or postoperative pain.