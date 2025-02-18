A research consortium formed by the company Marsi Bionics, the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) and University Hospitals La Paz, October 12, Niño Jesús and Gregorio Marañón have developed the first pediatric exosqueleto for use in everyday environments, ‘Explorer ‘, that children with alteration of the march can use at home, at school, in the park and in other exterior spaces.

The ‘startup’ Marsi Bionics had already developed, in collaboration with the CSIC ‘Atlas 2030’, the first pediatric exoskeleton in the world, but whose use is exclusively clinical. His CEO, Elena García Armada, explained that from this device ‘Explorer’ was born, since the children when they tried it in hospital environments, and gained confidence with it, they immediately asked to be able to take it home and school.

«When standing a child with an exoskeleton, the first thing he realizes is that the world changes him, of course, he changes his perspective, but above all there is a certain autonomy that allows him to play (…) Some begin To make other types of games, which are not so games, it is more an activity of everyday life, as ‘I am going to approach that table that with a phone I will call my mother’ (…) they begin themselves To realize that this is a tool that allows them a certain social integration and a certain exploration of the world, ”he has detailed.

As he explained, the first child who was allowed to take the exoskeleton to his school went to Jorge, who on his birthday entered class presuming this device and explaining to his teammates how he worked. For García Armada, this implies a “paradigm change” of disability by allowing “complementing the abilities” that these children are missing to be able to carry out their daily activities “with a certain normality.”









As for the operation of the ‘Explorer’ exoskeleton, he pointed to his similarities with other devices of this type, since it consists of a robot composed of a series of artificial muscles that provide a complement to the child’s strength, allowing the mobility of the legs . Specifically, it has four engines that mimic the natural functioning of the muscle and two modes of operation, so that one of them completes the user’s strength to advance the march and the other provides a constant movement at the selected speed.

It has an automatic seat

In addition, ‘Explorer’, which is in the prototype phase and pending CE marking, has an automatic seat that allows the device to be transformed into an integrated rest chair, facilitating the continuous use and comfort of the child in his day to day to day .

Each device will evolve with the child’s own growth, covering an approximate age range from two to 17 years, allowing an accompaniment throughout its development. In this way, the outdoor use of the exoskeleton will favor rehabilitation, but also the inclusion and participation of minors in daily activities.

«This is not just a device, it is a paradigm shift that will change the lives of children, it will allow them to explore, play, participate in their surroundings. He will change the lives of their families, offering them a safe and accessible tool to accompany them in their growth. Our society will change, because a society that bets on inclusion and innovation is a society that advances, ”Garcia ended.

Effectiveness and security demonstrated

For the development of the exoskeleton, almost 30 researchers from the Madrid hospitals La Paz, October 12, Niño Jesús and Gregorio Marañón have worked with both families and Marsi Bionics. Thus, they have been involved in the clinical trial in which about 50 families have participated to guarantee the safety and effectiveness of ‘Explorer’.

The head of the Rehabilitation Service of the Gregorio Marañón University Hospital and president of the Spanish Infant Rehabilitation Society, Olga Arroyo, said that eight sessions have been made with ‘Explorer’ in the home environment, surroundings and in schools, being in a 53 percent of occasions tested indoors and 47 percent outdoors. Thus, it was valued that the device was safe, since there was no serious adverse effect and the satisfaction obtained was translated into a score of four out of five.

Together with these results, which underline the security and ease of use of the device in real environments, Arroyo wanted to value collaboration between companies and health professionals. “If we do not go hand in hand with everyone else, the present of child rehabilitation will not have a future,” he said.

For her part, Minerva’s mother, a girl with cerebral palsy who has participated in the clinical trials of ‘Explorer’ has celebrated this innovation, with which her daughter “is very comfortable” and “Enjoy.” He pointed out that, thanks to the exoskeleton, his daughter is able to take steps, dissociate his legs or get on a stool to wash his teeth. In this sense, he stressed that ‘Explorer’ is a way to incorporate treatment on a day to day and be able to make a daily life, so that it integrates children and gives them an opportunity.

The development of this exoskeleton for personal use has been possible thanks to a total investment of 2.2 million euros from the European funds Next Generation EU. Marsi Bionics has received 903,313 euros through the CDTI, while the CSIC has had 789,303 euros from the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII). The hopitals of the Community of Madrid who have been part of the consortium have received 664,072 euros of these funds.