Since this Tuesday, September 1, Spanish referees have been subject to an employment relationship involving professional athletes, the Spanish Football Federation reported. The professional associations that make up the First and Second Division squads They go on to have an employment contract and to be registered in the general Social Security scheme from which until now they were excluded, after signing an employment contract as a professional athlete with the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

“A historic claim by the arbitration establishment that now becomes a reality after years of waiting and that changes the status of Spanish collegiate members from a legal administrative relationship to a contractual relationship with the RFEF “, explains the note. The initiative of the Royal Spanish Football Federation”places Spanish arbitration at the forefront of Europe and the world“, says the statement.