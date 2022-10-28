COLPISA Madrid Friday, 28 October 2022, 17:48



The Association of Information Media (AMI), which brings together more than eighty national and regional newspapers, issued a statement this Friday in which it demanded respect for the editorial independence of the media in the Regulation on Freedom of the Information Media that intends to approve the European Commission. Disassociating themselves from News Media Europe, the organization to which they belong, the media associated with AMI warn that some of the measures of this regulation may “put into question the freedom of the press” and describe the measures planned to protect them against the big digital platforms.

Of all the provisions included in the project of the Community Regulation, the AMI points out five that may jeopardize its publishing model and its economic viability. One has to do with the distribution of news content through digital platforms, which is not sufficiently protected because the regulation only requires these companies to notify their withdrawal decisions. In the opinion of the AMI, although “they do not generate likes or smiley emoticons on social networks”, information such as that relating to armed conflicts does “decisively contribute to the formation of conscience and the critical judgment of citizens” and the media should be able to distribute them “freely and without fear of platform censorship.”

Likewise, the media associated with the AMI express their “profound rejection” of another measure that “limits the work of the editor to the mere establishment of general editorial lines.” In his opinion, there is no reason for the Regulation to establish limitations that entail an interference in private property or in the operation and organization of the media: «We totally reject the limitation that the action of the editor must be restricted to the mere indication of a general editorial line. This limitation calls into question the freedom of the press as well as the freedom of investment and business. The publisher, recalls the note, “is the only responsible subject at a moral, legal, financial and political level with respect to the content that its media publishes.”

Another conflictive point of this community regulation is the one that seeks to facilitate the plurality of the information media by hindering the absorption of the media. In the opinion of the AMI, “concentration operations are a resilience mechanism when the market does not allow the different actors to remain alone”. And “only by facilitating the concentration of the media will the durability of many media be assured.” In this sense, and to guarantee the sustainability of local media, the AMI points out that using rankings when determining the distribution criteria for institutional advertising can deprive them “of income that is necessary for them.”

The Spanish editors do share other articles of the project, such as the need to protect journalists against any interference, “so that cases such as the one that occurred in the Balearic Islands in which a judge ordered the seizure of cell phones cannot be repeated. two journalists and the registration of the headquarters of two information media”, or the recognition of the media as a “key sector for the inclusive and sustainable recovery of the European economy”. However, the AMI stresses that the responsibility for general press and media policy corresponds to the national authorities: “There is no justification for harmonizing legislation at Community level, much less putting the press under the supervision of a ‘European Council of Media Services’».

«The information media gathered in AMI invite the European Commission to review the future Regulation on Freedom of the Information Media –concludes the note–, so that it guarantees the adequate sustainability of the press and the free access of citizens to information produced by our media, always respecting publishers who risk their assets and respond to the market for their actions». The project was presented in mid-September by the Vice President for Values ​​and Transparency, Vera Jourová, and it is now up to the European Parliament and the Member States to debate the Commission’s proposal for a Regulation.