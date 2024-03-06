The Spanish Public Prosecution Service in Madrid has demanded a prison sentence of four years and nine months for Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti for tax fraud. That Spanish media report Wednesday based on a statement from the Spanish Public Prosecution Service.

The Italian is said to have evaded taxes amounting to 1,062,079 euros in 2013 and 2014 by not reporting income in addition to his salary to the Spanish tax authorities. It would according to the Spanish sports newspaper Marca include profits from his personal image rights, which he received from Real Madrid as well as other brands.

According to the Spanish Public Prosecution Service, Ancelotti used a “complex” and “confusing” network of foreign trusts and companies to mislead the Spanish authorities.

The facts occurred during his first period as coach of the Spanish top club (2013-2015). Three years ago he returned to Real, which he has since led to several international successes. His current contract expires this year.