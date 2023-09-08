The Prosecutor’s Office filed a complaint against Luis Rubiales, the suspended president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), for sexual assault and coercion related to the non-consensual kiss of the player Jenni Hermoso in the final of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The case, which occurred in Australia, it conditions court proceedings.

This Friday, September 8, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a complaint with the High Court against the suspended president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF),Luis Rubiales, for crimes of sexual assault and coercion in the case of the kiss he gave to the player Jenni Hermoso in the final of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

According to a statement, the Prosecutor’s Office argues that the kiss was not consensual and that it could be considered a crime of sexual assault. He also describes how, in the act, Rubiales held the athlete’s head with both hands.

In addition, it considers the crime of coercion due to the pressure that the player suffered after the events to justify Rubiales’ actions.

The prosecutor lieutenant of the National Court, Marta Durántez, assures that The soccer player suffered “a situation of harassment, against the development of her life in peace, tranquility and freely”which could constitute a crime of coercion by Rubiales.

The complaint occurs only a few days after Hermoso appeared before the Prosecutor’s Office and filed a complaint in the case. “In her statement, he also said that both she and her closest environment suffered constant and repeated pressure from Luis Rubiales and his professional environment to justify and approve the facts,” the statement added.

Hermoso’s testimony before the Prosecutor’s Office is added to a statement that the player shared on social networks days after the events in which she assures that she felt “vulnerable and victim of an attack” and in which she describes the kiss as “a impulsive, sexist act and without any kind of consent on my part”.

For his part, Rubiales has said that the kiss was consensual and has made it clear that he is not going to resign from his position. Shortly before the process began in the Prosecutor’s Office, the Administrative Court of Sport (TAD) ruled on September 1 and described the fact as a “serious misdemeanor”, in this sense it could not suspend Rubiales, since for this he had to be classified as a “very serious misdemeanor”.

Australia, the place of the events and the particularity of the case

The Rubiales case has a particularity and it is that it occurred in Australian territory. This conditions the procedures that have to be carried out.

In this sense, the Prosecutor’s Office asked the High Court to request information from the authorities of the co-host country of the World Cup on “the classification of crimes against sexual freedom in its criminal laws.”

So, according to the newspaper ‘El País’it is about “finding out if the facts that are going to be investigated in Spain could be punishable there (a necessary requirement, according to the law)”.

The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation strongly hugs the player Jennifer Hermoso, during the medal ceremony of the Women’s Soccer World Cup, on August 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. © Reuters – Hannah McKay

And it is that specifically in article 23.2 the Organic Law of the Judiciary (LOPJ) stipulates the requirements for the Spanish jurisdiction to investigate crimes that have allegedly been committed abroad if their alleged perpetrators are Spanish.

Which are the steps to follow?

After presenting the complaint, now the court of the National Court must deduce whether or not to open criminal proceedings against Rubiales.

The prosecutor of the Spanish High Court had assured that Rubiales could face a charge of sexual assault, which carries a prison sentence of between one and four years. ‘El País’ points out that, however, “the law provides that the sentencing body can only impose a fine”.

In addition, the penalties related to the alleged crime of coercion would remain to be seen, which, according to the newspaper, “contemplates penalties of a fine or imprisonment (up to three years).”

At the moment, the suspended president of the RFEF has not ruled on the lawsuit.

With EFE, Reuters and local media