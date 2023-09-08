No tackles, no goals and no cheers from the crowd. The football fields will remain empty for the first two weeks of the Spanish national competition for women’s teams. Professional football players are going on strike for higher wages and better conditions. The most recent negotiations on this have failed League F announced Wednesday.

Five unions representing the players have been negotiating a better employment contract since January 2022. Last season, the minimum wage was set at 16,000 euros per year, but for the new season – which starts on Friday – the players want a minimum salary of 25,000 euros, rising to 30,000 euros next season. The current minimum wage for male professional football players in Spain is €180,000.

The negotiations are not just about higher wages. The players also want more support in combining their football career with motherhood, such as help with breastfeeding or childcare during training and contracts that continue during maternity leave. In addition, they want access to the same nutritionists and physiotherapists as the male players.

Earning less than referees

The original proposal of the unions was reduced during the negotiations to 23,000 euros per year, which according to the Spanish players union AFE means that the players would then still ‘earn less than the main referees’. Referees at the highest level for men in Spain earn between 300,000 and 400,000 euros a year, according to the Spanish newspaper El Correo.

Still, no “fair deal” was reached and the ball will not roll in the first two weeks of the new season. Liga F is not pleased with the action and writes that “the irresponsibility and lack of vision” of the unions “seriously damage the image of Spanish women’s football”.

Tensions within Spanish women’s football reached a boiling point in recent weeks after the unwanted kiss from association president Luis Rubiales to footballer Jennifer Hermoso. National coach Jorge Vilda – who had been accused of inappropriate behavior for some time – continued to openly support Rubiales. He was fired by the Spanish Football Federation earlier this week, Rubiales was suspended by FIFA two weeks ago.

Scandals

Just before his suspension, Rubiales said that “false feminism in Spain is a scourge”, after which several influential people within the Spanish Football Federation applauded his speech. As a result, eighty players, including the 23 who recently won the World Cup, announced that they would no longer play for the Spanish side “as long as the current leaders continue”.

The accumulation of scandals has exposed the unequal position of female professional footballers in Spain, but also leads to a greater discussion about the position of all women in Spanish society. Hundreds demonstrated in Madrid at the end of last month, including in front of the headquarters of the Spanish Football Federation. The hashtags #Estamoscontigo (“We’re on your side”) and #SeAcabó (“It’s done”) were also used en masse on social media.

And now the women’s league as a whole is taking a stand against the unequal treatment of the players. That will not have the desired effect, threatens Liga F. On the contrary: according to the league board, the strike will lead to the “failure of professional women’s football”.