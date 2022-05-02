The cell phones of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Defense Minister Margarita Robles were infected last year with the Pegasus spyware. The information is from the government of Spain.

The Minister of the Presidency Félix Bolaños said in an interview with journalists on the morning of this Monday (2.May.2022) that it is an illegal and unauthorized intervention. Sánchez’s phone was targeted in May and June 2021, while Robles’ phone was hacked in June 2021.

“These facts have been confirmed and are irrefutable.”, said Bolanos. “I don’t think now is the time to make assumptions or conjectures about what the motivation might have been.”.

Pegasus spyware is produced by Israeli security company NSO Group, which says it sells the software exclusively to government agencies. The spy software is capable of collecting text messages, internet browsing history and GPS location.

A recent investigation revealed that at least 65 politicians and activists from Catalonia, the Spanish autonomous community, were targeted by Pegasus.

The Catalan regional government pointed out that it blames Spain’s National Intelligence Center (CNI) for the attack. The CNI, for its part, insists that its operations are overseen by the Supreme Court and that it acts “in full compliance with the legal system and with absolute respect for applicable laws”.

In a statement, NSO Group said it would investigate “any suspicion of misuse” of its software and would cooperate with any government investigation.

“While we have not seen any information related to this alleged misuse and are not familiar with the details of this specific case, the NSO’s firm stance on these issues is that the use of cyber tools to monitor politicians, dissidents, activists and journalists is a serious misuse of any technology and goes against the intended use of such critical tools” declared a spokesperson.

What is Pegasus?

Pegasus spy software was developed by Israeli technology company NSO and is sold to countries around the world to assist in the fight against terrorism and organized crime. Pegasus is capable of spying on iPhones and Android smartphones in real time, recording conversations, recording location data and secretly activating cameras.

According to computer experts, there is no protection against this type of spying software. Unlike most spyware, Pegasus does not require its victims to unknowingly download it, for example by opening an infected attachment or clicking on a link.