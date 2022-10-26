Pedro Sánchez recorded a video stating that the PT’s victory would be the victory “of progressives around the world”

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has declared support for the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the race for the Presidency of the Republic. The PT published a video in his profile on twitter with Spanish talking about support.

In the recording, Sánchez says that the voice of Brazil is “essential in the face of great global challenges”. For him, Lula’s victory would be a victory “from the world’s progressives”.

Watch (1min11s):

In gratitude, Lulu said that the “the world needs a sovereign Brazil, with dialogue with the world, that generates jobs and does not deny science”.

The PT met with Pedro Sánchez on November 19, 2021, at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, seat of the Spanish government. At the time, Sánchez said they discussed the pandemic, climate change and economic recovery.

Watch the moment of the meeting between Lula and Pedro Sánchez (41sec):