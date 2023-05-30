admin3i

Pedro Sánchez dissolves Parliament after his party suffered defeat in Sunday’s regional elections. A risky decision seeks to mobilize voters who fear the extreme right in the national government, analysts assess. The Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, announced this Monday (29/05) the dissolution of Parliament and the calling of early elections for 23 July.

The decision was taken after his party, the leftist Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOL), suffered a major defeat in Sunday’s regional and municipal elections, which favored the right-wing candidates of the Popular Party (PP) and the far-right Vox party. .

Parliamentary elections were originally scheduled to take place at the end of the year, and the anticipation took most of his government by surprise, according to sources close to the prime minister cited by Reuters agency.

On Sunday, the PSOE lost 400,000 votes compared to the 2019 regional election, and its coalition partner, the far-left party Podemos, also recorded defeats in all regions.

PP and Vox performed better than expected. The PP won an absolute majority in the capital, Madrid, while the socialists lost control of Valencia, Aragon and the Balearic Islands, as well as their traditional stronghold Extremadura and the cities of Valencia and Seville.

Seven of the country’s top ten cities and the government of nearly all of Spain’s autonomous communities are now under right-wing control.

Betting on the fear of the extreme right

Some analysts assessed that Sánchez’s decision may be an attempt to catch his conservative opponents on the wrong foot and give his party a chance to secure power, rather than weakening further by the end of the year.

This strategy considers that the PP, despite having gained control of the largest Spanish cities, has not managed to have a clear majority of votes at the national level, which will force it to negotiate an alliance with Vox for the parliamentary elections.

Sánchez may have gambled that his rivals would not be ready to launch a coordinated campaign until July 23. In addition, the prime minister is expected to exploit the risk of Spain having the far right in power for the first time since the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975, to try to mobilize left-wing and moderate voters.

It is a bet similar to the one used by Portuguese Prime Minister Antônio Costa in January 2022, but it is uncertain whether it will also work in Spain, where the PP itself managed in some cities to attract moderate voters with the speech of avoiding the rise of the extreme right.

Sánchez says he seeks “clarification” about the voter

The Spanish prime minister described his party’s defeat on Sunday as a clear vote of no confidence in his coalition government and said he felt compelled to “take personal responsibility” for the outcome.

Sánchez said he seeks “clarification on the wishes of the people of Spain, a clarification on the political direction that the government should take and on the political forces that must lead the country in this phase”. “I believe it is necessary to respond and submit our democratic mandate to the will of the people,” he said in a televised speech.

PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo urged voters to take advantage of early elections to make him the next prime minister. “The sooner [a eleição]better”, he said, asking voters to give his party a “clear majority” to govern the country, adding that he has been holding informal talks with Vox.

Vox leader Santiago Abascal said his party was open to “creating an alternative” to Sánchez by forming national and regional governing coalitions with the PP.

Risk taker fame

David Hernandez Martinez, professor of international relations at the Complutense University of Madrid, told Reuters that Sanchez hoped to use Spain’s presidency of the EU Council in the second half of 2023 to sell himself to voters as an international statesman, and Sunday’s result “It puts a huge hurdle in their plans.”

But the prime minister is known for taking political risks. He took office in June 2018 by winning Spain’s first no-confidence vote, ousting PP Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy after negotiating a pact with the Catalan and Basque pro-independence parties. The fragility of his government also forced him to call early elections twice in 2019.

“The alternative would be six months of government bloodletting,” Oriol Bartomeus, a political scientist at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​told the AFP news agency. “He decided to go all-in. It’s typical Pedro Sanchez, it’s what he does.”

