Rome – The Juventus would be ready to leave the triad and leave Real Madrid and Barcelona alone against everyone. The Juventus club, according to what was reported by the Spanish press, would have decided to abandon the Super League project so dear to former president Andrea Agnelli who, in April 2021, left the presidency of the ECA breaking all relations with the number 1 of UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin.

According to Marca and As, the CEO of Juventus, Maurizio Scanavino, would have written a letter to Real Madrid and Barcelona asking a meeting to illustrate the intention to abandon the Superlega project. According to the Spanish press, Juve would have taken this decision fearing heavy sanctions from UEFA linked to the events concerning capital gains and the salary maneuver.