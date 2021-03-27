View of a part of the port of Algeciras, with Gibraltar in the background. PACO PUENTES / EL PAÍS

The main Spanish freight ports are closely watching what happens in the Suez Canal. The stoppage caused by the accident of a mega-ship in this key sea crossing worries about the congestion derived from world traffic. For this week the first blows of the crisis unleashed after running aground the Ever given in Suez: Algeciras expected three ships between this Saturday and next. In addition, in Valencia and Bilbao they warn of damage to the supply chain due to the lack of parts, loss in the arrival of ships and exports.

If the mega ship Ever given had not been stranded in the Suez Canal on Tuesday, just behind it would have passed the Maersk Denver. And this Saturday it should have arrived at the Port of Algeciras, but now it is one of those more than 200 container ships that in satellite views appears blocked in the vicinity of the incident. With its unavoidable absence, in the Cadiz port infrastructure – leader of the Mediterranean in tons moved with 107 million during 2020 – you will already notice directly the congestion experienced by the world maritime traffic of goods and that worsens with each day that passes without get back to normal at that essential communications node.

The blockade in Suez will not be felt significantly in Algeciras for now, although in the port they look at the paralysis with concern. Besides of Maersk Denver, they already have two more ships that were due to arrive by this route from Asia and that will not be able to meet their arrival calendar for March 31 and April 3, respectively. “It involves congestion at our terminals. It breaks the logistics chain and that comes at a cost ”, the president of the Port Authority of the Bay of Algeciras, Gerardo Landaluce, specified this Friday in Cadena SER.

One of the two main container terminals operating in Algeciras, APMT, owned by the giant Maersk, which was waiting for the Maersk Denver, assures that the impact of what happened in Suez is something generalized in all international maritime traffic.

It is too early for the Valencia Port Authority to assess the effects that the blockade in Suez has on its activity, but there is concern. “If it is prolonged, there will be detours through the Cape of Good Hope, bordering Africa, which will lengthen the journey by a week. Export traffic may be delayed and, perhaps, freight costs become more expensive ”, speculates its president, Aurelio Martínez.

Up to 4,000 daily containers from the port (exports or imports) pass through Suez, which represents 20% of their total movements. And among the most sensitive merchandise due to the traffic jam would be ceramic products; in fact, tile exports to the Middle East grew by 35% in January and to Asia by 24%. To a lesser extent, agri-food products and component products would also be affected. And the lack of natural gas supply worries the Saggas regasification plant installed in the port of Sagunto.

“If the situation normalizes in a reasonable period of time, in one or two weeks, there will be extra costs due to the blockade, but I think that throughout the year it will normalize,” adds Martínez, who admits that some ships will surround Africa and divert to others. ports of call instead of transshipment in Valencia. Valencian shipping companies and shipping companies also warn that the canal jam breaks the logistics chain and will cause congestion problems when traffic resumes. If this happens, the Authority insists that a staggered arrival will have to be negotiated.

In the Basque Country, the container terminal of the Port of Bilbao continues to operate at a good pace. “We cannot know how many ships and how much container is retained in Suez,” specify sources the Port Authority, who expect a lesser impact than in the Mediterranean ports.

However, Green Ibérica sources already confirm that about 50 of the thousands of containers of the stuck ship Ever given they were destined for Bilbao. Among the trapped materials there would be numerous parts for the automotive industry, among others, and for commerce, which could be affected in the coming weeks. Basque traffic and shipping associations warn: if the traffic jam continues, the supply chain “is going to be seriously affected.” In addition, the empty containers are not going to arrive back in Asia, which will affect the entire commercial network.