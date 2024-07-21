The Spanish police, in cooperation with colleagues from several countries, have broken up what they say is the largest gang of drug smugglers who brought cocaine from South America to Europe via Spain on sailing yachts.

A total of 50 people, including 16 Norwegians, were arrested during searches and raids in Spain, Portugal, Norway, Bulgaria, Great Britain, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago and Colombia, the Spanish police said. In the international operation, in which a total of eleven countries were involved, 1.5 tons of cocaine, eight boats, 36 vehicles and 85 telephones were confiscated.