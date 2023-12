The police operation allowed the release of five victims in different parts of Spain and one in Brazil | Photo: Disclosure/Spanish National Police

The National Police of Spain dismantled a criminal organization based in the regions of Asturias and Galicia (north) that was dedicated to recruiting women of Brazilian origin through fraud to exploit them sexually, in an operation that allowed the release of six victims and the arrest of two people.

The members of the organization deceived victims with false promises of work, but, once in Spain, they charged a debt of 10,000 euros (around R$53,500) which was then increased exponentially by imposing “fines” related to maintenance. , accommodation or non-compliance with rules, the Spanish police force reported this Thursday (21).

The exploiters imposed absolute control over the victims, taking their phones and documents and locking them in houses used as brothels under threats and violence, at the same time providing them with narcotic substances to offer to clients.

Furthermore, the victims were transferred from one location to another with the intention of moving them to different cities such as Ourense, Vigo and A Coruña (all in Galicia). Once the organization considered that the victims had paid off their debt, the criminals expelled them from the brothel where they were staying and left them to fend for themselves in Spanish territory.

The operation, carried out in conjunction with the Brazilian Federal Police, began following a complaint in the country, which informed authorities that Brazilian women were being victims of sex trafficking in Spain. The police operation allowed the release of five victims in different parts of Spain and one in Brazil.

The two detainees, arrested in Oviedo (Asturias), are accused of the crimes of human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation, related to prostitution, against public health, serious threats, money laundering, against the rights of foreign citizens, falsification of documents and participation in a criminal organization.