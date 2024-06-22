Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 06/22/2024 – 14:03

Victims lured with false promises had documents confiscated by criminals and were forced to prostitute themselves in a brothel in Galicia. Eight people were arrested. The Spanish Civil Guard freed nine Brazilian women who were kept as sex slaves in a brothel in Ourense, in the northwest of the country, Spanish authorities reported this Saturday (22/06). Eight members of a pimp gang were arrested. The brothel was closed.

According to police authorities, the gang attracts victims through false promises, taking advantage of their vulnerable situation. Once the victims were lured, the criminals confiscated their documents so that they could not leave the country and demanded payment of the supposed financial debt they had contracted, for which they were forced to prostitute themselves under threat.

The Civil Guard said the gang members had a “solid hierarchy”, with “perfectly defined” roles in relation to recruitment, transfer and ultimate exploitation.

The arrests were carried out in the Galician provinces of Ourense and La Coruña and also in Madrid. The operation is still ongoing and part of the procedures are confidential.

Sources from the regional government of Galicia confirmed that they have already activated their aid and care program for freed victims.

The Galician network of shelters is currently meeting the needs of the victims of the dismantled organization on a psychological, therapeutic and legal level.

In October 2023, in another similar episode, the National Police of Spain, in collaboration with the Brazilian Federal Police, freed five Brazilian victims of an international sexual slavery scheme in the city of Almoradí, about 440 kilometers from Madrid. At the time, five suspects were arrested.

In this case, according to the Spanish police, the Brazilian women had arrived in the country to work as cleaners, but were forced into prostitution. The victims were monitored 24 hours a day with cameras, and could not deny customers. In addition, they were forced to pay rent, food and water to the leaders of the scheme.

jps (EFE, ots)