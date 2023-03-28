Soccer players and staff of the Peruvian soccer team during an altercation with Spanish police in Madrid. jmarin7 (Twitter)

The Peruvian team got into a fight with agents of the Spanish National Police outside the team’s concentration hotel. Dozens of fans of the Peruvian team met on Monday night in Madrid to support their team who are playing a friendly against Morocco on Tuesday. The players tried to serve the fans, however, some of the agents did not recognize the Peruvian stars and a series of shoving began.

“Calm down, calm down, they’re players!” a fan yelled at the police while the Peruvian team tried to respond to the attacks. The scenes of chaos began when the player Yoshimar Yotún was repeatedly pushed by the police. In the videos that have been uploaded to the networks, you can see Captain Pedro Gallese who is attacked by a policeman. “We wanted to greet people and they started to punch us,” the Peruvian goalkeeper told América TV. So far, the Spanish police have not ruled. Neither has the Peruvian Football Federation. The Peruvian Foreign Ministry reported that the consulate in Madrid has assisted the entire squad after the incident and has not reported the arrest of any of its players.

