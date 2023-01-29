Spanish police have arrested a man who allegedly planned a terrorist attack on beachgoers. Spanish media reported this on Saturday based on information from the local security authorities. The man is said to have prepared an attack on the beach in the popular resort of Benidorm, among other things. He would have intended to use machine guns for that.
#Spanish #police #arrest #man #planned #attack #Benidorm #beach
Trot | Hooker Berry galloped to victory in the Prix d’Amerique, the ventilation started already 100 meters before the finish line
The victory was already for Jean-Michel Bazire in the Fifth Prix d'America.win the Prix d'Amerique in Vincennes on Sunday. The...
Leave a Reply