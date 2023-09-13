“A man has been arrested for sexual aggression against a reporter while she was reporting live on #Madrid television,” police said on social network X. It showed a handcuffed man being led away by two officers.

The reporter reported on Tuesday afternoon for television channel Cuatro about a robbery on the street in Madrid. While she was holding her microphone, a man came up behind her and placed his hand on her buttocks. The young woman asked him to leave her alone and let her do her work.

A presenter in the studio, a colleague of the journalist, then interrupted the reporter: “Excuse me, Isa, I interrupt you, but did he just put a hand on your buttocks?” He then demanded the man in question. to speak: “Pass me that idiot,” he said.

The journalist replied in the affirmative and turned to the man again, telling him to leave her alone. The camera then focuses on a man in sunglasses who denies touching her buttocks. Before he walks away, he strokes the woman's hair.

The young woman then apologized to the camera. After which the presenter stated in the studio that she did not have to apologize for anything, “We filmed it (…). You don’t have to apologize for anything. You do your job and then that idiot comes along and touches your buttocks live,” the man said. The television station said on its website that it had called the police. He was later able to arrest the man.

Due to the much-discussed incident of the president of the Spanish Football Association Luis Rubiales kissing a player full on the mouth after winning the World Cup, transgressive behavior is currently a major theme in Spain.

#Spanish #police #arrest #man #hand #journalists #buttocks #live #broadcast