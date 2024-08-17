The Spanish Police has advised its officers in charge of the reception of immigrants arriving by boat to the Spanish coast and of personnel at air, sea or land border posts to wear a mask, disposable gloves and wash their hands frequently to prevent the spread of mpox.

The Police recommends that you take extreme preventive health and safety measures in the face of the New international public health emergency declared by the World Health Organization due to the spread in Africa of a new variant of mpox – previously known as monkeypox.

They have asked to take extreme precautions against People who present symptoms suspicious for mpoxwhich the WHO defines as skin rashes, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, lack of energy and swollen glands (lymph nodes).

These tips are intended for police officers in charge of receiving migrants arriving on Spanish coasts and those destined for border postsas well as the rest of the staff of the General Immigration and Borders Police Station.

Last Thursday, August 16, Sweden reported the first case in Europe of the mpox clade (variant) II, which is the one currently spreading in Africa and which has led the WHO to declare a global health emergency for the second time.

