Spanish Poker in MotoGP! So, how it sounds. And with Márquez at home due to injury. And with Lorenzo and Pedrosa already retired. However, lA new generation, waiting for Marc to reappear, does not disappoint or fail, as evidenced by the fact that Álex Rins, Álex Márquez, Joan Mir and Maverick Viñales have won the GP of Aragon for the third time in history for Spanish motorcycling, the first four positions of the queen class. And with an extra prize, because Mir has taken advantage of the Quartararo debacle, who went from starting pole to eighteenth in the race. The Frenchman had front tire problems, as he explained when he arrived at the box, and now he sees how it is the Mallorcan who takes him six points ahead with 100 points at stake.

The race was beautiful, especially because of the huge comeback of the two Álexes. Both won the same positions up to the podium, nine each. Suzuki’s did it starting tenth and Honda’s eleventh, gambling the victory only between them in the final stage, because Mir, who started sixth, lost steam at the end and was more attentive in the last lap that Maverick did not catch him than to hunt down the head duo. Yes, pFor the memory he left a double pass to Morbidelli and Quartararo between the penultimate and the last corner of which they are not forgotten …

That point of turn 16 and 17 has been where Marc’s brother has signed most of his overtaking and how beautiful they would be that the eight-time champion has put a message on his social networks saying “Hello everyone, I am Álex Márquez’s brother.” The joy could be greater for them, because at times it was seen that he had something more than Rins’ wheel to overcome him. However, a scare in his favorite part of the circuit, three laps from the end, caused him to lose the wheel and he could no longer attempt the pass in the remaining two laps. Still, a fantastic second consecutive podium for the rookie, the first in the dry, to continue covering the mouths of those who criticized his signing for Repsol Honda, as if it didn’t count that he was two-time world champion.

It was Rins who crossed the finish line first, with a 0.263 margin over his former boxing partner in the Moto3 World Championship and in the CEV, when they were Estrella Galicia riders. What a pity that the team is going to close when this course ends, because it is clear that they knew how to forge champions. Returning to Rins, he began to consolidate his victory with a great start. Starting tenth, he opened on the right side without messing with anyone to place himself in fifth place and, before the first lap ended, he was already fourth. Then he got rid of Morbidelli, Quartararo and Maverick in the last corner to take the lead on lap eight and not lose it again. He is the eighth different winner in ten races and the one who leads this Spanish poker that had only happened before in Aragon 17 and Japan 13.

Nakagami, Morbidelli, Dovizioso, Crutchlow, Miller and Zarco closed the first ten places. Further back, Pol 12º, Aleix 13º, Lecuona 14º and Rabat 20º. All of them will have a chance for revenge in just one week, again in Alcañiz, where a Spanish rider has always won since 2012, and this time without the need for Marc Márquez to win. What a luxury!