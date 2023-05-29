Psoe, led by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, lost command of important regions and municipalities in elections held on Sunday.

The Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, said this Monday (May 29, 2023) that he will dissolve the country’s Parliament and call early elections. In a speech, the Prime Minister stated that his decision was based on the results of the regional and municipal elections held on Sunday (28.May). The centre-right PP (Popular Party) came out on top, beating Sánchez’s Psoe (Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party). “I assume these results in the first person and believe it is important to submit our democratic mandate to the popular will”he declared.