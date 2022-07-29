Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is calling on all his ministers, civil servants and the business community to stop wearing a tie because of the heat. With a looser shirt, the energy-guzzling air conditioning can be lowered.

“As you can see, I don’t wear a tie,” said the Social Democratic prime minister at the end of Friday afternoon a press conference with a smile. “That means we can all do that to save energy.”

Spain will be ravaged by heat waves this summer and there is also a threat of an energy shortage due to the war in Ukraine. “I have asked ministers and all civil servants not to wear a tie and I would ask the private sector not to do so if it is not necessary,” Sánchez said, stressing the importance of saving energy.

2,000 killed in summer heat

So far, the heat in Spain and Portugal this summer has already claimed the lives of about 2,000 people. Temperatures between 35 and 40 degrees are expected in the Spanish capital Madrid again next week.

At such high temperatures, cooling is not a luxury, but a necessity. The problem with this is that the use of energy-guzzling air conditioners causes the earth to heat up even faster. Many Madrilenians who cannot afford air conditioning seek cooling in shopping centers.

Not wearing a tie won’t make a big difference, but the call that Sánchez made with a joke does have symbolic value. Next Monday, his cabinet will announce a package of emergency measures to save more energy, also to become less dependent on “aggressor” Vladimir Putin. “Saving energy is a task for all of us and has a high priority,” said the prime minister on Friday afternoon.