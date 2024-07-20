There are many footballers who were left out of Luis De la Fuente’s squad to participate in what was ultimately the fourth European Championship for the Spanish national team. Many injuries and exclusions were what penalized these footballers from being in the Euro 2024 and that you will see below being able to participate in the 2026 World Cup.
FC Barcelona’s young prospect Gavi has battled through an injury-plagued season that has limited his playing time and affected his performance, costing him a place in Luis de la Fuente’s squad. At just 19, Gavi has the time and potential to fully recover and become a key player in Spain’s midfield once again. His ability to control the game and his vision on the pitch make him a natural choice for the national team. If he can stay fit and get back to his best, it will be difficult for him to miss out on the 2026 World Cup.
Barcelona defender Arnau Cubarsi is another young talent who missed out on the Euros due to a lack of experience on the international stage. With the experience he has accumulated over the next two years, Cubarsi could become a defensive stalwart for Spain. His ability to read the game and his solidity in central defence will give him a fighting chance for a place in the 2026 World Cup squad.
Atletico Madrid’s Marcos Llorente suffered a series of injuries that kept him off the pitch for much of the season. His versatility and quality were not enough to overcome his lack of competitive pace at the time of selection. Llorente is known for his ability to play in multiple positions, from midfield to defence. If he can regain his best form and avoid injuries, his versatility will be a valuable asset for any manager. At 29 in 2026, he will be in the prime of his career and could play a crucial role in the Spanish team.
Isco, the talented playmaker, has had a checkered career in recent years. Still, his standout performance at Real Betis made him one of the favourites to return to the national team for the Euros. However, an injury hampered his return. With a possible career renaissance, especially if he finds stability and minutes at a club that values his creativity and skill, Isco could be an interesting option for the 2026 World Cup. His experience and ability to change the pace of the game are qualities that could benefit Spain on the world stage.
Bayer Leverkusen’s new midfielder Aleix García has had a standout season in La Liga with Girona, but failed to secure a place in Luis de la Fuente’s squad for the European Championship. Competition in Spain’s midfield is extremely high, and players with more international experience and consistent playing time were selected ahead of García. Aleix García has proven to be a versatile and creative midfielder, capable of contributing in both defence and attack. If he continues to develop and remains a key figure at his club, he could catch the eye of the national team manager. At 29 in 2026, he will be at an ideal age to bring his experience and skills to the Spanish midfield, providing a combination of youth and maturity that will be crucial to the team’s success.
Girona left-back Miguel Gutiérrez has had an outstanding season, but competition in his position and a preference for players with more international experience ruled him out of the Euros. At 25 in 2026, Gutiérrez will have the maturity and experience to compete at the highest level. His ability to contribute in both attack and defence makes him an attractive candidate for the national team manager. If he continues to develop and maintain his form in La Liga, he could be a key player at the World Cup.
Tottenham right-back Pedro Porro was not called up for the Euros due to competition in his position and some issues with defensive consistency. Although he has shown flashes of brilliance, he needed more consistency to secure his place in the squad. At 26 in 2026, Porro will be at an ideal age for a defender, combining youth and experience. His ability to get up the wing, coupled with his improved defensive ability, make him a strong candidate for the team. If he can maintain his level of play and improve in key areas, he is likely to be a serious option for the World Cup.
Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has been performing solidly in the Premier League. However, at the time of the Euro 2024 squad, competition for the goalkeeping spot in the Spanish national team was fierce. Unai Simon and David Raya were getting more minutes and consistency in their respective teams, which left Sanchez out of the squad. With his continued development in the Premier League, Robert Sanchez has all the qualities to become a key part of the Spanish national team. If he maintains his level of performance and continues to prove himself in one of the most competitive leagues in the world, his experience and skills could be invaluable to Spain at the 2026 World Cup. At 28 years old in 2026, Sanchez will be in the prime of his career, making him a strong candidate.
Real Sociedad midfielder Brais Mendez has had a solid season in La Liga, but competition in the Spanish midfield is fierce. Players with more international experience and consistent minutes at their clubs were selected instead. At 29 years old in 2026, Mendez will be in the prime of his career. His versatility and ability to play in several midfield positions, along with his vision and goal-scoring ability, make him a valuable option for the national team manager. If he continues to perform at the highest level at his club, he will likely be considered for the 2026 World Cup.
Valencia’s veteran left-back José Gayà missed Euro 2024 due to injury in the latter part of the season, leaving doubts over his ability to perform at his best during the tournament. Given time to recover and return to his best, Gayà will remain one of Spain’s most reliable and experienced left-backs. His ability to defend and support the attack makes him a valuable option. If he remains fit, his inclusion at the 2026 World Cup is very likely.
Real Sociedad striker Ander Barrenetxea has struggled with injuries and a lack of consistency, which has affected his chances of being called up for the European Championship. Despite his talent, he was unable to show enough consistency to secure his place. Turning 24 in 2026, Barrenetxea will have the chance to reach his full potential. His speed, dribbling ability and goal-scoring ability make him an exciting and dangerous player. If he can stay injury-free and improve his consistency, he has the talent to be an important option for Spain at the World Cup.
#Spanish #players #Euro #World #Cup
Leave a Reply