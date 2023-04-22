SAccording to media reports, Spain has sent two air force transport planes to evacuate its citizens and some other Europeans and Latin Americans from Sudan to Africa. One of the two A400M military transporters has already landed in Djibouti on the Horn of Africa, state TV broadcaster RTVE and other Spanish media reported on Friday. A third machine of the same type is ready in Spain. Each of the military aircraft can transport more than 100 people. There was initially no official confirmation.

Spain’s Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares had previously said during a visit to Berlin that his country’s military planes would be held on hold to fly to the Sudanese capital Khartoum as soon as possible and begin evacuation as soon as the security situation permitted. When that could be the case cannot be said at the moment. Djibouti is about 1,200 kilometers southeast of Khartoum.

On Wednesday, a first attempt to evacuate Germans using Bundeswehr machines, but without a major deployment of soldiers, was canceled because the security situation in the embattled capital was too dangerous for such an operation. It’s about saving a three-digit number of German citizens. A spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Defense said on Friday when asked that the Bundeswehr was making preparations for a new attempt.

Shots fired shortly after the ceasefire came into effect

On Friday evening, the Sudanese armed forces announced their agreement to a three-day ceasefire. The ceasefire should come into force on Friday so that citizens can celebrate the holiday at the end of Ramadan, the army said in a Facebook message. The military did not give an exact time for the start of a possible ceasefire. There was initially no confirmation from the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF). A little later, however, an adviser to the RSF leader accused the army of violating the ceasefire, according to the Arabic TV station Al-Hadath. According to media and eyewitness reports, shots and explosions were heard in Khartoum on Friday evening.

Both sides had already agreed on a ceasefire several times in the past few days, but have so far broken it again and again. Many Sudanese have been stuck in their homes, schools and other facilities for days. According to the UN, thousands of people have no food or access to medical care. A ceasefire is a crucial prerequisite for possible evacuation missions of foreign nationals in Sudan.







The country’s two most powerful generals and their units have been fighting for supremacy in Sudan since Saturday. The two men have led the country in northeast Africa with around 46 million inhabitants since a joint military coup in 2021. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 413 people have been killed and more than 3,500 injured in the fighting since last weekend.