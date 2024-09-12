Proposal receives 177 votes in favor of Edmundo González, a Maduro opponent seeking asylum in Spain

Spain’s Congress of Deputies approved a non-binding proposal on Wednesday (11.Sep.2024) urging the government to recognize Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right) as Venezuela’s president-elect. The bill received 177 votes in favor, 164 against and one abstention.

The initiative was led by the center-right PP (People’s Party), which is part of the opposition.

Although the measure does not bind the Spanish government, it represents strong political support for González, the main opponent of President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left). With an arrest warrant issued by the Venezuelan justice system, he is seeking asylum in Spain.

The government of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez (PSOE, left) is seeking to maintain a neutral stance on the matter. During a trip to China, he asked the Venezuelan government to release the voting records from the July 28 elections.

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado celebrated the Spanish Parliament’s decision on X (formerly Twitter). “We, Venezuelans, thank each of the deputies, from the different parties, who voted in favor of Popular Sovereignty, democracy, truth and Freedom.“, he declared.

González arrived in Spain on Sunday (September 8). The Spanish government issued a statement saying that González had boarded a Spanish Air Force plane bound for the country. The government said that “provided the diplomatic means” necessary for the trip, at the request of the Venezuelan.

At the time, the opponent said in an audio that he will continue “the fight for freedom and the recovery of democracy” in the South American country.