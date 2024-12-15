European theme parks have exceeded pre-pandemic attendance levels, with Spanish parks playing a prominent role in this recovery. According to the TEA/AECOM Theme Index and Museum Index 2023 report, Combined attendance at the top 20 parks in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region reached 66.2 million in 2023, surpassing the 64.5 million recorded in 2019.

Three Spanish parks, PortAventura World, Parque Warner Madrid and Siam Park, have contributed significantly to the success of the European amusement park industry. PortAventura World, located in Salou, has established itself as one of the tourist destinations most popular in Europe, reaching a record attendance and income in 2023 thanks to its multi-park offer, which includes PortAventura Park, Caribe Aquatic Park and Ferrari Land.

Parque Warner Madrid, for its part, has experienced notable growth thanks to the expansion of its water park and a strong marketing strategy. Its growth of 7.5%, reaching 2 million visitors, It was the second largest increase recorded in the region, demonstrating the strong demand for this type of entertainment from travelers around the world.

For its part, Siam Park, in Tenerifeis positioned as the sixth most visited water park in the EMEA area, attracting 1.2 million visitors in 2023 who value the good climate of the island area which allows you to enjoy it all year round.

These three parks, with their various leisure and entertainment proposals, have demonstrated Spain’s ability to compete in the European amusement park market and contribute to its recovery after the pandemic.

512 million worldwide, a growth of 30%

Globally, the top ten amusement park operators welcomed a total of 512.3 million visitors in 2023, which represents an increase of 30% compared to the 393.1 million in 2022. This growth reflects the strong recovery of the sector after the Covid-19 pandemic. Among the main operators are Disney Experiences, Fantawild Group, Merlin Entertainments Group and Universal Destinations & Experiences.

The success of these operators is due to factors such as investing in new attractions and experiences, expanding into new markets and adapting to changing consumer preferences.

By companies, The ranking of the top ten amusement park operators in the world by level of attendance is led by Disney Experiences, with 142 million visitors, which also grew 17% compared to 2022. In second place is Fantawild Group, with 85 million visitors, and in third place is Merlin Entertainments Group, with 62 million.

Universal Destinations & Experiences is in fourth place with 60 million visitors, while Chimelong Group is in fifth place with 36 million and with notable growth in the last year of 148%.

The Parques Reunidos Group, with an attendance of 19.34 million in 2023, It is positioned in tenth place on the list, with a growth of 5% compared to the previous year.

Rounding out the top 10 are Happy Valley Group China, Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, Six Flags and United Parks & Resorts, according to data from the report.

Growth in European parks

The report especially reveals notable growth in the theme park industry in Europe. The top 20 theme parks in the EMEA region recorded a combined attendance of 66.2 million in 2023, 4.6% more than in 2022 from 63.3 million. This marks an important milestone for the European industry, which has finally surpassed pre-pandemic attendance levels.

Growth in Europe can be attributed to several factors such as the investments made by Disneyland Paris and Europa Park, the success of multi-park tourist destinations, which offer a complete holiday experience with accommodation, multiple parks and entertainment options, such as PortAventura World.

Additionally, European operators are investing in improving the overall quality of the visitor experience, including better dining options, shows and special events.

To all this The recovery of tourism is added, which has also contributed to growth of attendance at theme parks.

The report highlights that the strongest growth has occurred in parks with accommodation and a second park. Disneyland Paris, with a combined attendance of more than 16 million between its two parks, remains the region’s leader.

For its part, Europa-Park in Germany has also experienced constant growth thanks to its investments in new attractions and hotels with 6 million visitors (+11.1%).

Walt Disney Studios in Paris climbs to third position, with its 5.7 million visitors (6.7%) and De Efteling drops to fourth position, with 5.5 million, 2.4% more.

The report highlights that the Disney company has invested 1,500 million dollars (1,428 million euros) in Walt Disney Studios Park in the last five years, which suggests an effort to improve the offer and the visitor experience.

Warner Park Madrid and PortAventura among Europe’s favorites

Three parks located in Spain made it onto the list of the 20 most visited leisure parks in the EMEA region: PortAventura World, Parque Warner Madrid and Siam Park in Tenerife.

PortAventura, in Salou, which occupies sixth position for yet another year, with 3.9 million visitors, with a growth of 6% in 2023. The report highlights that this Catalan park reached a record of attendance and income in 2023, driven by the expansion of its hotel offer and the inauguration of the new attraction ‘Uncharted: The Enigma of Penitence’, a hybrid roller coaster inspired by the Columbia Pictures film.

The report also mentions that PortAventura World benefits from being a multi-park destination, with a main theme park, a water park (Caribe Aquatic Park) and Ferrari Land. This diversified offer attracts a wide range of visitors.

Also on the list Parque Warner Madrid, with 2 million visitors and an increase of 7.5%, the second highest growth percentage recorded in Europe. The success of the Madrid park is due to the expansion of its water park, which now offers a greater variety of attractions and experiences, and to an effective marketing strategy that has expanded its audience and strengthened its brand image.

And in the water parks section, Siam Park, located in Tenerife, has stood out as a key player in the European industry. In 2023, this park attracted 1.2 million visitors, 4.3% more than the previous year, consolidating itself as the sixth most visited water park in the region. Its success is due to a combination of factors, such as its exotic theme, inspired by Thailand, and its wide range of attractions that can be enjoyed all year round thanks to the island’s favorable climate.