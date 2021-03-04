The Spanish tennis player Pablo Andújar advanced this Thursday to the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open, the ATP 250 that is played at the facilities of the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club, after beating the Italian Gianluca Mager by 6-4 and 7-6 (7-5).

Andújar, born in the Spanish city of Cuenca and located in the position 57 of the world ranking, took two hours to defeat Mager (101) and was installed among the eight best of the tournament, an instance in which he will be measured tomorrow with the winner of the cross that the Argentine will then animate. Francisco Cerúndolo (137) and the Frenchman Benot Paire (29), third seeded.

“I think I served very well throughout the game and that was key to winning, I was also able to control it well in the tie break. I am very happy for the week that I am living in Buenos Aires,” Andújar said in statements to the press moments after your victory.

Spanish equaled his best performance in Buenos Aires after 10 participations, which was in the 2014 edition when he also lost in the quarterfinals against the Italian Fabio Fognini.

“In all this time, everything happened to me. I formed a family, had three children and professionally suffered five elbow injuries that kept me inactive for a long time,” added the 35-year-old Spaniard.

The Valencian had beaten Mager twice more on brick dust, in the Challengers in Florence, Italy, in 2018, and in Marbella, Spain, in 2019, while he had lost on the fast floor, in the ATP in Stockholm in 2019 .

Andújar is the second member of ‘the Navy’ to access the rooms after Albert Ramos.