Regarding the discharge into the sea of ​​treated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, the Spanish nuclear expert Luis Echávarri has issued his opinion, considering this option as “the least bad” among those available. Echávarri, former director general of the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency (AEN), has stressed that the support for the safety of this measure comes from a “comprehensive and independent report” provided by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). .

In an interview with the EFE news agency, Echávarri explained that the controlled discharge into the Pacific Ocean of previously treated water to eliminate a large part of the radioactive components was the most “reasonable” option among those considered by the Japanese authorities to address the accumulation of liquid at the Fukushima Daiichi plant.

The dumping process will begin on Thursday, August 24, and will be carried out under strict international standards to ensure that the remaining radioactive waste meets the established requirements. This purification process has received IAEA approval and its effectiveness will be monitored by both the IAEA and independent laboratories.

Contaminated water storage tanks at the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

Assessments by the IAEA support the Japanese plan, saying it meets international safety standards and that its impact on human health and the environment will be “negligible.”

Echávarri has highlighted that the option of controlled dumping into the ocean delivers measurable results in terms of safety for both people and the environmentcompared to other alternatives such as underground injection or vaporization, which have associated risks.

The fishermen say the plan will affect the reputation of their products and hurt their sales.

Regarding the level of radiation, the expert has pointed out that the ocean, due to its great extension, allows a significant dilution of the radioactive components. In addition, samples may be taken to assess levels of radioactivity in water, sediments and marine organisms.

Despite the measures taken, Echávarri has emphasized that no purification system is totally effective and, therefore, continuous surveillance must be maintained on treated water and spills to ensure they stay within safe limits.

Faced with criticism from China and South Korea, Echávarri has mentioned that these reactions may be influenced by the historical tensions between these countries and Japan. He has defended the credibility of the IAEA report, highlighting its comprehensiveness and independence in the assessment.

The expert has also highlighted the importance of communicating radiation to the public, as he acknowledges that it can be a difficult subject to understand. In this regard, he has highlighted the essential role played by international organizations, such as the IAEA, in assessing safety and explaining details to the public.

Echávarri has recalled Japan’s responsibility towards its population and has indicated that lThe Japanese population would theoretically be the first to be affected by any negative impact of the spill.

