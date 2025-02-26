Spanish NGOs and present in Palestine ask the government of the “real” end of arms trade with Israel

The NGD coordinator and organizations present in Palestine have met on Tuesday with Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, and have asked him to “guarantee a real end of the trade of arms with Israel”, after the information published in this regard in After days, According to a statement.

The NGOs have demanded the “immediate end” of the arms trade and “transparency in such relations”, highlighting the statements of the United Nations Rapporteur for Palestine, Francesca Albanese, who requested that Spain end the flights with material with material Military to Israel following the information appeared at eldiario.es.

“Spain must immediately promote a permanent and sustained fire, guarantee humanitarian access, respect for human rights and international humanitarian law,” said the coordinator in that statement.

While NGOs have valued the measures taken by the Spanish government, they have transferred to Albares that “given the seriousness of the situation are insufficient.”

NGOs have denounced that the difficulties in providing humanitarian assistance throughout the Palestinian territory occupied have multiplied. “The organizations present in the area denounce road blockages, denial of permits and impediments to their work”, for example, “threats to humanitarian staff, cases of intimidation and violence” by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank busy.

For its part, the Ministry of Foreign been a priority for albares since the beginning of the current crisis, ”he said in a statement.

Yesterday, Monday, Albares said that the government is analyzing the flights on which more than 60,000 pieces of weapons have been transported from Spain, according to an investigation by the progressive international organizations, Palestinian Youth Movement and American Friends Service Committee, published by eldiario.es. “Those flights do not consist of us. Of course we are looking at it, ”the minister replied to questions from journalists about this matter in Brussels.

More than 60,000 pieces of weapons have left in airplanes from Spain to Israel on a route that continues in 2025

“We have no record, of course there is no authorization in this regard,” Albares added, remembering that “the non -authorization of licenses is completely in force to export war material to Israel while the conflict lasts” as well as “the prohibition of making scales to ships that have a final destination to Israel with war material. ”