“I am a national socialist activist 22 years old. I was born in Madrid, but my family is from Navarra, in the north of Spain. I have been a national activist since I was 13.” With that brief introduction, the neo-Nazi Isabel Peraltaknown by the Police of several countries, has become the spokesperson for European Development before the Nordic Resistance Movement (NRM)one of the most dangerous far-right organizations in Europe.

Peralta traveled to Stockholm a few days ago to strengthen relations between European Becoming and the NRM. The Swedish ultras held an international meeting on November 23 with the motto “European Unity – A future to fight for.”

Among the guests were also the German Third Way neo-Nazisan organization that also has close links with European Development. In June 2023, militants from both groups held a meeting on the outskirts of Madrid that included self defense training and hand-to-hand combat.

With these contacts, those responsible for European Becoming –registered as an association with the Ministry of the Interior in 2008 and founded by the veteran Catalan neo-Nazi Ramon Bau–They seek to consolidate a network at the European level in which they have the Swedish and German ultras as their main partners.

terrorist organization

The MRN plays a relevant role in the international dreams of European Becoming. The Stockholm-based group has militants in several Nordic countries and is characterized by a violent speech against migrantsin addition to displaying deep anti-Semitism.

Last June, the US Department of State included the MRN on its list of terrorist organizations. “Members and leaders of the group have carried out violent attacks against political opponents, protesters, journalists and other alleged adversaries,” said the US Executive.

The declaration of Joe Biden’s government He also pointed out that this group “has taken measures to gather and prepare weapons and explosive materials.” Likewise, its managers have organized “training in violent tacticsincluding hand-to-hand combat and knife fighting.”

“I think it is fair to say that it is one of the most dangerous Nazi groups in the world. It is, without a doubt, the most prominent and violent in northern Europe,” the Swedish analyst said in an interview published last July. Morgan Finnsiöa member of the Expo Foundation, an entity that focuses precisely on monitoring the activities of racist organizations.

“Able to win”

European Development, with Isabel Peralta as spokesperson, is full of praise for this neo-Nazi group. “We must strengthen our movements and build them on solid pillars. We must believe in ourselves and have the firm conviction that we are capable of winning“said the Spanish far-right in an interview published by the MRN after the meeting.

Alluding to the Nazi Holocaust, the far-right stated that “just seven men in Germany shook the entire Zionist world order to its foundations.” “Today we are a national minority that will change the course of all of Europe and our enemies, those who laugh at us today will kneel“he noted.

Peralta vindicated the Nazi regime on countless occasions. “Many believe that national socialism is deadthat in Berlin in 1945 our cause was buried in the ruins. But that was not the end, it was the beginning of the most brilliant creation the world will ever see!” he stressed at another point in the interview.

“The words that define me are loyalty and fanaticism”

The Spanish neo-Nazi also took advantage of her presence in Stockholm to incite the ultras to be willing to “risk your own life” since, as he stated, “fear is bourgeois.” “Let’s not fool ourselves, our idea is revolutionary and a revolution is always accompanied by enormous personal sacrifices,” he said.

The neo-Nazi also flaunted her resume. “When I was 19, I went on a long study trip to Germany and fought alongside my comrades in the Third Way, but now, unfortunately, I have been banned from entering the country for the next 20 years. The same thing happened in England, although there for alleged terrorist participation,” he said.

“The words that define me are loyalty and fanaticism. I am simply a soldier attached to the noblest cause that exists: survival of my own race and their fight for existence,” he concluded.