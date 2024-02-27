If you have thought about migrating to Spain In search of better job opportunities, your citizenship card may be the solution. If you have a certain last name you can request the nationality by surname.

(You can read: Take note: this is the approximate cost to travel to Europe from Colombia for 20 days)

This document is also known, according to Valora Analitik, as Nationality by Option and is a right granted to descendants of Spaniards who were born abroad.

The granting of this nationality is not based on residence in Spain, but on the demonstration of a family link with a Spaniard of origin.

Requirements to obtain nationality

Being descended from a Spaniard of origin: This means that your grandfather or grandmother, or great-grandparents, must have been born in Spain and not having renounced Spanish nationality.

Not having Spanish nationality of origin: If you already have Spanish nationality by any other means, you cannot request it by option.

(You might be interested in: Passports: the details of the storm that triggered the awarding of the contract)

The Sagrada Familia, in Barcelona, ​​is the most visited tourist attraction in Spain.

Declare the will to acquire Spanish nationality: This is done through a formal declaration before the Spanish Civil Registry.

Swear or promise fidelity to the King and obedience to the Constitution and Spanish laws.

Give up your nationality of origin: In some cases, it may be necessary to renounce the nationality of origin to obtain the Spanish one.

This is the procedure

The documentation required by the Spanish Government includes the birth certificate, the birth certificate of your Spanish father or mother, the marriage certificate of your grandparents (if applicable), and other documents that prove your family relationship with a Spanish citizen. origin.

Request an appointment at the Spanish Civil Registry: You can do it online or by phone.

Submit the application and documentation to the Civil Registry: At the prior appointment you will be asked to present the duly completed application and the original documentation.

Pay the application fee: The current fee is 268.70 euros.

Wait for the resolution: The Civil Registry has a period of six months to resolve the request.

If you have one of these surnames you can apply for nationality

TO: Abraham, Acevedo, Acosta, Aguado, Aguiar, Aguilar, Alarcón, Alba, Aldana, Alcalá, Alegre, Alfonso, Alfaro, Almeida, Alonso, Álvarez, Amigo, Amado, Amaya, Aranda.

B: Baltasar, Báez, Barral, Barrios, Beato, Benavente, Benítez, Bernal, Bravo, Bueno, Bermejo.

C: Cabrera, Calvo, Camacho, Campo, Cantos, Carrasco, Carrillo, Carvajal, Castellanos.

D: Delgado, Diego, Díez, Díaz, Duque, Domínguez, Durán, Dorado, Duarte.

AND: Enrique, Enríquez, Espejo, Esperanza, Espinosa, Escudero, Esteban.

F: Fajardo, Fernández, Ferrer, Ferrero, Figueroa, Flores, Fuentes, Fuertes.

G: Gálvez, García, Gato, Garzón, Gil, Gimeno, Giménez, Gómez, Granado, González,

Gutierrez.

H: Haro, Henríquez, Hernández, Heredia, Holgado, Herrera, Huerta, Hurtado.

YO: Ibáñez, Israel, Izquierdo.

J: Jaén, Jiménez, Jimeno, Jorge, Juárez, Julián.

L: Lázaro, Leal, Lara, Larios, Leiva, León, Lima, Linares, Lobato, Lobo, López, Lorca,

Lawrence.

M: Madrid, Madrigal, Macías, Machado, Manuel, Márquez, Marchena, Marcos, Martínez, Marín.

N: Nájera, Navarro, Navas, Nieto, Núñez.

EITHER: Ocampo, Ochoa, Olivos, Olmos, Oliva, Ordóñez, Olivares, Orellana, Ortega, Ortiz.

Q: Pacheco, Padilla, Palma, Palomino, Pardo, Paredes, Pareja, Parra, Paz, Pascual, Pedraza, Peña, Pérez.

Q: Quirós, Quemada.

A: Ramírez, Ramos, Real, Rey, Reina, Ribera, Ricardo, Rivero, Robles, Roca, Rivas, Rodríguez, Ruiz.

S: Salgado, Salinas, Salas, Salazar, Salcedo, Salvador, Sánchez, Sancho, Serra, Serrano, Sierra, Silva.

T: Talavera, Toledo, Torre, Torres, Trigo.

OR: Úbeda, Uría, Urrutia.

V: Valero, Valle, Vara, Varela, Vargas, Vázquez, Vega, Velázquez, Vera, Vergara, Villanueva, Vidal.

Z: Zalazar, Zaragoza, Zúñiga.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

You can also read: