According to the agency, the report of a 23-year-old victim who accuses Alves of rape is “absolutely credible”; former player had alleged drunkenness

This Wednesday (Feb 7, 2024), the Public Ministry of Spain maintained its request for Brazilian football player Daniel Alves to serve a 9-year prison sentence for the alleged rape of a 23-year-old girl in the Sutton nightclub, in Barcelona. , in December 2022. The information is from the Spanish newspaper The Periodical.

The public prosecution also ignored requests from the athlete's defense for the sentence to be mitigated due to the accused's drunkenness during the act, as well as for the payment of bail – the MP is asking for compensation of € 150 thousand (R$ 804 thousand) from the athlete. The Spanish court has 10 days to release the result of the case.

In a testimony that lasted 20 minutes this Wednesday, Alves chose to answer only the lawyer's own questions. He admitted the sexual relationship for the first time, but said that the young woman “didn’t ask to stop”.

“We started dancing. I approached her, but always with respect. I think she knew who I was. We started dancing […] There was a sexual attraction. I proposed we go to the bathroom and she said yes.”he said.

Alves also opposed the accusation of having beaten the victim and forcing her to continue any sexual act. “I am not a violent man. At no point did she say anything to me. They were both enjoying what was happening there”he declared.

According to the Public Prosecutor's Office, however, the fact that the young woman went to the bathroom “did not imply sexual interest”.

The prosecutor responsible for the case, Elisabet Jimenez, declared that the victim's account is “absolutely believable”. In his final speech, he said that the images from the nightclub corroborate the report that the victim, “in a gesture of disgust”walked away from Alves after he forced the young woman's hand on his private parts.

The victim's defense, lawyer Ester Garcia, asks that Alves be sentenced to a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison. According to Garcia, the young “there was a spontaneous report from the beginning”.

“At the club, she was unable to go into detail about the sexual assault she had suffered, because she was crying and saying 'it hurt me a lot', as her cousin and her friend indicated in their statements”declared the lawyer.

Read more about the Daniel Alves case: