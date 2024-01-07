Spanish motorcyclist Carles Falcon was taken to hospital in a “serious condition” during the second Dakar ride on Sunday. His team Twintrail Racing reported on Sunday evening that a broken cervical vertebra (C2) and cerebral edema were diagnosed. Falcon will be operated on in the night from Sunday to Monday in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh.

