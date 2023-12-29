One of the reasons why naruto It remains one of the greatest exponents of anime, it is because of its characters. Everyone has a favorite, whether it's the protagonist, Sasuke, Sakura, Itachi, Kakashi, or one of the many heroes and villains we've seen over the years. However, There is one that is adored by cosplay models, and it is about Hinata.

Due to its simple but captivating design, Hinata has become one of the main inspirations in the cosplay community.. In this way, the Spanish model, known as saii.shy on social networks, has shared her most recent interpretation of this character, which has already captivated more than one person.

Hinata Hyuga debuted as a supporting character, which demonstrated a romantic interest in Naruto, which, at least at first, was not reciprocated. Her first major participation was during the chunin exams, where we saw her fighting Neji, and facing her fears. After this, we saw her supporting the protagonist in various events, mainly those that were completely original to the anime, that is, the filler.

During Naruto Shippuden, Hinata shone again when defending Naruto from Pain, and had a couple of interesting moments during the Ninja War that marked the end of the series. Her conclusion was a happy one, as she managed to marry Naruto, and they eventually had two children, Boruto and Himawari. On related topics, this is the most popular character in naruto. Likewise, a live action movie by naruto It would already be in production.

Editor's Note:

Hinata is a great character. Although she did not have the prominence of Sakura, and her participations were few, whenever she appeared it was clear that we would see a substantial change, and a character evolution, something that not all the characters in this anime had the privilege of enjoying.

Via: saii.shy