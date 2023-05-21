Home page World

From: Marcus Gable

Split

Scenes from an accident: The jet crashes almost vertically in the direction of the earth (left) and a few seconds later bursts into a fireball. © Screenshot Twitter

A fighter plane crashes near the Spanish city of Zaragoza. The pilot saves himself but is injured. Videos show the crash and a fireball.

Zaragoza – These are recordings that will probably make every observer’s heart sink into their pants. A Spanish fighter plane crashed near Zaragoza in Spain early this Saturday morning and burst into a fireball when it hit the ground. Several amateur filmmakers documented the accident.

You can see how the jet suddenly rushes vertically towards the earth in an almost brilliant blue sky before it explodes. The Spanish Aerospace Agency confirmed the accident, which happened at the air force base in the northeastern Spanish city. Before the machine crashed within the base’s premises, the pilot was able to save himself with the ejection seat. He was taken to the hospital, but his life is not in danger.

Military jet crashes near Zaragoza: According to the report, the pilot injured his legs, hips and arms

According to the daily newspaper heraldo It is a captain of the 15 Squadron who suffered varying degrees of injuries to his legs, hips and arms when he hit the ground. The man, whose name is given as Daniel Perez Carmona, was conscious at all times. Accordingly, the casualty has the experience of more than 1000 flight hours and has been a pilot in the Air Force for almost 16 years.

It was not initially announced whether other people were injured. The cause of the crash remained unclear. Now it is to be investigated whether it was human error or a technical defect.

The aircraft was completely destroyed and some wreckage was found outside the military area. The fire department brought the fire under control. The flight was therefore part of an exercise for a maneuver that is to be demonstrated on June 10th at the family day at the facility.

F18 jet bursts into flames after crash: Fighter pilots are from the USA

The crashed jet is an EF-18 Hornet. According to the Airplane Lexicon from the house of the US aircraft manufacturer McDonnell Douglas, which was taken over by Boeing in 1997.

The F18 jets were originally designed primarily for use on US Navy aircraft carriers. Loud flight review there were also buyers in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. They are therefore also used by the Swiss Air Force, the Royal Australian Air Force, the Royal Canadian Air Force and the air forces of Finland, Kuwait, Malaysia and Spain. Among other things on the base near Zaragoza.

The planes can reach up to 1.7 times the speed of sound, informs the Airplane Lexicon. The flight range is 2000 kilometers or 2800 kilometers with three additional tanks. Armament consists of a 1x20mm Gatling gun, guided and unguided bombs, mines and rockets.

The F18 jets are therefore used both as air superiority and interceptors and from aircraft carriers for attacks on sea and ground targets or to eliminate enemy air defenses. There are also two-seater variants.

Meanwhile, the airspace over Germany is closed due to a NATO exercise. US agrees to training Ukrainian pilots on its F16 fighter jets. The crashes of several Russian fighter jets raise questions. (mg)