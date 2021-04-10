Spanish MEPs join forces to prevent European funds from becoming an “I want and I can’t” given the risk of poor execution of the plan by which Spain will receive 140,000 million euros. Despite their different political colors, José Manuel García Margallo (PP), Ernest Urtasun (Los Verdes), Luis Garicano (Citizens) and the socialist Jonás Fernández, have been working hand in hand for months so that the historic European program in the face of the crisis of the coronavirus move forward unhindered. “In Brussels there is no party discipline and that gives you more flexibility to negotiate,” they explain.

At a recent seminar organized by the European Parliament in Madrid, the four agreed on the good reception that the first details of the Spanish Recovery and Resilience Plan have had that the Government will approve this Tuesday and that it hopes to send to Brussels before April 30 .

But they warn that the transparency in the execution process it must be firmer even before the money arrives for the projects. “The government has done its homework well, but the rules for access to funds have to be clearer,” Urtasun explained during the debate. An idea in which the rest of the participants agreed. “How to spend money and how to spend it well is now the biggest challenge we face,” insisted Garicano, Renew spokesman in the European Parliament.

Avoid past mistakes



The MEP warns that Spain runs the risk of making past mistakes in the allocation of resources “that can be given by finger”, so he considers essential the existence of an independent body to monitor the management of funds. Everyone wants more transparency in the process. They denounce that there are even municipalities and small businesses they do not even know the telephone number to call to present their proposals ”, while large companies are already raising access to money with large detailed projects.

“In recent months it has been seen that large companies have greater capacity to access information compared to SMEs and that asymmetry is a disadvantage for the latter,” they insist. A factor that worries about the possibility that larger companies end up using resources “to clean up their results or reinforce their monopolistic positions.”

“Managing funds is one of the biggest challenges we have and that is why we have created a specific team for it,” he defended Esperanza Samblás, general director of European funds of the Ministry of Finance, during your participation the debate. “When the Government’s plan is presented to the Commission, from which we have already received very positive informal evaluations, the challenge will be for us to be able to implement it, something that needs everyone’s collaboration. Only then will we be an example for the whole of Europe ”, he explained.

During the meeting, all emphasized the need to comply with the principles of conditionality that are associated with the distribution of funds, both in the reforms to be applied following the recommendations of Brussels, and in the use of resources itself.

For García-Margallo, reaching a successful conclusion in the labor reform will be key in this regard. “Must encourage permanent hiring, fight against unemployment, school dropouts and bet on research and innovation, that is where the award of successive tranches of funds will be conditioned, “he insisted.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS



Spain will receive 140,000 million from European funds in order to help the recovery, transforming the economy towards a more ‘green’ and digital model. But what and how will this aid be used for?

1. What are European funds?

The European Union (EU) agreed in 2020 an unprecedented economic aid of 1.8 trillion euros through the Next Generation EU package of 750,000 million and the ordinary budget, (Multiannual Financial Framework) that will cover from 2021 to 2027.

Within the Next Generation plan, the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism item stands out, endowed with 672,500 million (360,000 in loans and another 312,500 in grants). Of that total figure, Spain will receive 140,000 million euros, of which 69,500 million will be subsidies.

2. What do you have to do to access them?

Before April 30, countries must send a National Plan with their priorities for the use of aid and the reforms they will undertake to transform the economy, in line with the recommendations of the Brussels European Semester. In the Spanish case, the sustainability of the pension system and the labor reform will prevail as the main points. In a maximum period of two months, the Commission will evaluate the documents, which will then have to be approved by the European Council within one month.

3. What happens if the reforms are not complied with?

If the State does not meet the goals established in its National Plan, the Commission may suspend part or all of the financial contribution. The same with the economic objectives of the Plan, for which a conditionality for the distribution was established, which allows to cut the ‘tap’ if mismanagement of the funds is detected in the event of possible cases of corruption or fraud.

4. What should Next Generation EU funds be used for?

Europe sets a triple objective: mitigate the impact of the pandemic, make economies and societies more sustainable and resilient, and prepare them for the challenges of the ecological and digital transition.

5. Where does the money come from to finance these grants?

In addition to the contributions of the States, they will have their own resources, which will be mainly financed with taxes, including that of waste from non-recyclable plastic, polluting emissions, or the tax on digital services or financial transactions, in addition to the common consolidated corporate tax base. All state approval is still required. Without it, the Commission will not be able to start financing itself in the markets to cover the funds and the Budget itself.

6. When will the money arrive?

After the approval of each National Plan, Europe can pay a pre-financing of 10% to each State and the European Parliament trusts that the money will begin to flow in the first semester. June is the expected date to start bidding by the Spanish Government.