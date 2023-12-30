The Information Media Association (AMI) supported The New York Times' decision to sue Microsoft and Open AI for “inappropriately” using texts published in their paper or digital editions to train Copilot and ChatGPT, their artificial intelligence (AI) language respectively, as well as for creating products that compete “directly with the newspaper itself”, threatening the sustainability of the newspaper and its ability to continue providing “quality information, current affairs analysis and opinion.”

The legal action carried out by the New York newspaper is based on the US Constitution itself and intellectual property law, which recognize the importance of granting content creators exclusive rights over their works as fundamental tools to guarantee publishers of periodic assurance of the right to exploit the fruit of their work, risk and investment.

The Spanish media consider that the promoters of AI systems “must respect the rights of the media prior to the use of any editorial content under the ownership of the media” to train these modes of language and respond to the questions asked. by users reproducing said information, “without it being admissible for AI models to appropriate the use of content that they never created.”

The Information Media Association recalls, in a statement, that in its last assembly held in June it was emphasized that any “work created by an information medium” to train an AI model or to answer user questions must be subject to “respect for the rights of information editors, together with the payment of remuneration that recognizes the investment effort made by the media for the creation of the original work.”

Collaboration



The information media, highlights the AMI, have always shown their desire to “develop collaboration schemes” with these companies, “based on mutual respect and the necessary recognition of the value that the news created by journalists and the media “they contribute to these companies.”

This respect must ensure that the media receive “fair remuneration” for the use made by the technological giants of their works, in a way that guarantees “the sustainability of a healthy information ecosystem that allows the development of AI in a responsible manner, for the benefit of society and the assurance of citizens' right to information.

The general director of AMI, Irene Lanzaco, pointed out that “the innovation that technology brings to society cannot be based on predatory behaviors that deny the rights of the media, when these are fundamental for the creation of this innovation.” In this sense, Lanzaco denounced that companies with “multimillion-dollar profits that systematically benefit from editorial content” cannot ignore the obligatory respect for the rights of the media and must assume “their obligation to contribute to their support, given the very important value that news brings to the business activity of digital giants.